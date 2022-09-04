Courtney Stodden: Bethenny Frankel Made Me Feel 'Mocked,' Shares Frankel's Apparent Response

Getty

Stodden was not impressed with Frankel's supposed response, where Stodden accuses the "Real Housewives of New York" alum of trying to take credit for her healing process.

Courtney Stodden says they got a response after calling out Bethenny Frankel for a talk show appearance that left them feeling "mocked" and extremely unhappy.

The response was not well-received.

Again jumping onto their Instagram page, where they first shared footage from their appearance on the "Real Housewives of New York" alum's short-lived talk show, Stodden shared a lengthy text message they claimed was from Frankel.

The message, that appears to have come through Frankel's social media account, suggests that after Stodden's initial post, Frankel went back and rewatched their interview segment in its entirety.

"As a woman in business and branding, I was listening to what you said you goals were," she wrote. "To be 19, to not go into porn and to forge a new path. I was supportive of that choice, which you didn't show in any of your clips."

The message went on to note that Stodden was "certainly" marketing herself differently then and apologized if anything she'd said "upset or stuck" with Stodden.

"Perhaps our conversation did contribute to the positive path that you embarked on," the message continued. "I do think about young women very much as a mother, and I believe that you changed your course and direction. That's inspirational. B"

Stodden clearly did not receive this last part of the message well at all, posting in the caption to the share, "No @bethennyfrankel you do not deserve credit for my healing process!" They even tossed in hashtags including "gaslit," "mentalhealth" and "womensupportingwomen."

"That conversation helped fan the flames of the public and internet fodder concerning my personal life," Stodden wrote. They opened the message, "She's hunting women left and right."

In their initial post, Stodden shared their experience on Frankel's show in response to Frankel calling out the Kardashians as "irresponsible" for allegedly altering their social media pictures to create an unrealistic and "unfair" standard for women.

"Is this somebody that shows empathy towards children who have been abused? Or who actually cares about women’s mental health? And is supportive towards women?" Stodden captioned their share of video clips from the appearance where Frankel says Stodden is "looking like you could be at a strip club," and noting that they look "promiscuous."

"Hmm @bethennyfrankel maybe you should let @kimkardashian be @kimkardashian," Stodden wrote in their caption to that post.

Sharing another clip from the appearance, Stodden shared, "I canceled all my other interviews in nyc and immediately returned back to LA crying my eyes out. She didn’t try to help me, she allowed members of her audience to laugh at me. It hurt me deeply. That also causes insecurities, depression which added to MY own eating disorder."

They called Frankel "hypocritical," but also insisted that despite how difficult it was at the time, they're fine now, "I just can’t deal with the championing women ???"

