Maitland Ward Spills on Hooking Up with 'Mainstream Actress' Who DMed Her (Exclusive)

The Boy Meets World alum-turned-porn star says athletes often slide into her DMs too, asking to hook up.

Maitland Ward's DMs are popping.

Ward is best known for her role as Rachel McGuire on "Boy Meets World," as well as her part in the Wayans Brothers comedy "White Chicks." In more recent years, however, she's become a bona fide porn star and multiple AVN winner -- and her pivot to adult content has caught the attention of a few famous faces.

In her new book, "Rated X: How Porn Liberated Me from Hollywood," Ward reveals that after she started sharing more NSFW content to her Instagram page, a "mainstream actress people would probably know" slipped into her DMs ... and things escalated from here.

"I had an attraction to her when I saw it, so it was surprising. I was pleasantly surprised that time," Ward said of the message in an interview with TooFab. "Sometimes it's like, 'Oh gosh, what is this, this is weird,' like athletes and stuff that are sliding into your DMs. It's weird when certain people slide into your DMs and you're like, 'What? What is goin going here?'"

"With her, I was excited because I did actually meet up with her and there's a whole story with that, so that was more of an organic kind of thing I guess," she continued, adding that their initial hookup did "evolve into a relationship."

Ward doesn't name names in her book, simply referring to the woman under the pseudonym "Kat," and describes the roller-coaster relationship the two had -- with her husband's encouragement -- just as she was starting to do porn.

"It didn't end well, but still, that was different," she told TooFab, saying that was definitely a one-off when it comes to her DMs.

Usually, she added, it's just "weird when athletes will come and say, 'Hey, do you wanna hook up tonight?' And I'm like, 'No. Just because I'm in porn?' That's what I do for my work."