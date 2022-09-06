Heidi Klum, Snoop Dogg & WeddingCake to Perform Together During America's Got Talent Finale

Max Montgomery

They'll hit the stage with Chai Tea with Heidi.

Heidi Klum is headed from the judges' table to the main stage for the season finale of "America's Got Talent."

Sources close to the show confirm to TooFab that Klum will join Snoop Dogg and DJ-Producer duo WeddingCake to perform their dance track "Chai Tea with Heidi" on the Wednesday, September 14 episode.

The group released the song back in January and its accompanying music video has racked up more than a million views since then. The single samples Rod Stewart's 1983 hit, "Baby Jane" -- with Klum herself singing the classic lyrics, "When I give my heart again, I know. It's gonna last forever."

The song is also in the opening credits for "Germany's Next Top Model," which Klum hosts.

When the single first dropped earlier this year, Klum told The Sun she was looking to step outside of her comfort zone -- and, as a "huge Snoop Dogg fan," knew he was the one with whom she wanted to collaborate.

"I contacted him about the idea and, to my surprise and delight, he invited me to come to his studio," she shared. "I love a song that makes people want to dance and have fun and Snoop helped deliver just that."