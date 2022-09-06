How Euphoria's Maude Apatow Really Feels About Her 'Nepotism Baby' Label

Getty

Maude, who is the daughter of comedy legends Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, gets real about how it affects her and how she works

Maude Apatow is out to prove there's more to her than her celebrity parents.

In an interview with Net-a-Porter, the "Euphoria" star opened up about the "nepotism baby" label she's been given by the internet.

Apatow was born to comedy director Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann, and though she is self-aware about the position she's been born into, the 24-year-old is hopeful her work will stand out on its own.

"At first, I was sad," Maude admitted. "I try not to let it get to me because I obviously understand that I'm in such a lucky position. A lot of people [in a similar position] have proven themselves over the years, so I've got to keep going and make good work."

She continued, "It's so early in my career, I don't have much to show yet, but hopefully one day I'll be really proud of the stuff I've done by myself."

The "Assassination Nation" star also shared a piece of advice she's received from her father she's saved while navigating Hollywood as a breakout star.

"My dad always told me acting is tough because you never know what's going to come next," she revealed. "He always encouraged me to write. You can shoot a movie and really hope it will work, but you don't know how they're gonna edit it. To not have any control of that is scary sometimes, so I try to do other things."

According to Apatow, her parents are always willing to give her notes on her work.

"Dad always reads what I write, but I have to be at a certain point," she stated. "I'll wait until I'm almost done and then get notes from him. I get annoyed because he'll come up with a better idea, but he's super-helpful. So is my mom."

Earlier in the interview, Maude confessed that the shadow of her parents and her dubbed status as a "nepo-baby" drives her to work even harder which fuels her sense of pressure and perfectionism.