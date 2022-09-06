Cheyenne Floyd Breaks Down Revealing She & Her Kids Survived Drive-By Shooting on Teen Mom Premiere

MTV

She and fiancé Zach said their car was hit 13 times -- and cops didn't understand how they all made it out alive.

Cheyenne Floyd kicked off the new season of "Teen Mom: The Next Chapter" by dropping a major bombshell: She and her family survived an apparent drive-by shooting.

At the top of the premiere, Floyd admitted she hadn't "been transparent" about everything that's "really going on" in her life -- before she and fiancé Zach Davis revealed the terrifying ordeal.

"I feel like I've pictured this moment, this exact moment so many times, as far as how we were going to explain this. You never think it's going to be you. Or you never think something like this would happen to you," Floyd began. "I never thought something like this would happen to me."

Zach explained that the two were headed to a doctor's appointment with their 1-year-old son Ace and 5-year-old Ryder, who Floyd shares with ex Cory Wharton, when it happened.

"We're just riding, normal car day and Chey looks at me and goes, 'What is that?' and there was a green beam on my face," he recalled. "When I saw the beam on Zach's face, I looked past it. I was just in complete and utter shock," said Floyd.

"I looked at who was holding the gun and it was somebody we both knew. Not only do we know him, he's been here, there's pictures with him and all of a sudden, you start hearing the shots," said Davis. "He hit the car 13 times. We crashed into the back of a Prius. It was the worst feeling in the world."

The two did not reveal who allegedly fired at them or speculate on what may have been the motive for the shooting.

"It is a miracle that we are still here and God literally covered us that day because every cop who was there said they do not understand how we're all alive," Floyd shared, getting choked up. "And hearing it over and over and over again, I just wanted them to all stop saying it because I had to pinch myself to make sure I understood that I was alive."

Later in the hour, the two prepared to face the suspect in court -- something which would be an emotional ordeal for them both.

Floyd said she was "nervous," "angry" and feeling serious anxiety, while Zach said he was both mentally and physically exhausted. He also feared he would "lunge" at the suspect and "crack him over the head" when the came to face-to-face, though Floyd told him to try and keep his cool.

The court date ended up being a waste of time, as the case was continued to a future date. The suspect wasn't even there, leaving Cheyenne feeling like they got "zero closure" on the issue.

"At what point is this going to be over?" she said to her mother at the end of the episode. "Everything is just a trigger, everything is just a reminder. I feel like he didn't kill us but he took so much from us."

After Zach said he couldn't get past the fact that the kids were in the car when the shooting happened, Cheyenne said it all just wasn't fair.

"I don't get why have to go through that. I don't get why the kids had to go through that. I just don't think it's fair," she said, breaking down in tears. "They're just babies, they're not supposed to go through that. We should have never had to strip our kids in the middle of the f---ing street. It's just not fair!"

The episode ended with her crumbling into Zach's shoulder, sobbing.