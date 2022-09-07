Jana Kramer Hints She Went on a Date With John Mayer and Calls Religion a Dating Deal Breaker

Getty

"Oh, my body's not a wonderland."

Jana Kramer is single and ready to mingle!

During an episode of her "Whine Down" podcast, the 38-year-old country singer shared a few updates about her romantic life, revealing she "went on a few dates" while visiting Los Angeles.

When her producer asked her for more details about the mystery man, Kramer coyly responded with what appeared to be a reference to John Mayer, saying, "Oh, my body's not a wonderland," before then laughing with her friends.

After dipping her toes into the dating pool, the actress said she she has a few non-negotiables when it comes to possible future relationships.

While talking about a date she went on with a Jewish man, Kramer said, "Everyone knows I'm a Christian. I realized how important that is for me -- for the other person to have that same quality or same beliefs for not only what I want in my life, but, like, my children."

The "One Tree Hill" alum -- who shares daughter Jolie, 6, and Jace, 3, with ex-husband Mike Caussin -- admitted that she was apprehensive about sharing her dating epiphany, claiming that she worried about being "canceled" for considering religion a factor when it comes to partner preferences.

Though her date was a "really good dude," Kramer said she realized how important sharing the same religious beliefs is to her and her family.

"He's Jewish. … And I have no problem with that. The only problem -- not problem -- but is, like, what I want for my family and my kids. Can we pray to different things and that still work in a relationship for what I want now?" she asked. "Before I wouldn't care at all. … Not that I didn't care at all, but like, I could never date an atheist just because that would be really tough for me."

Back in January, Kramer made her faith official and shared footage of her baptism on Instagram in a series of photos and clips.

In a video of her actual baptism, a tearful Kramer was seen having a heartwarming conversation with a spiritual leader before she was dunked backward into the water. A few seconds later she emerged from the water with a smile on her face.

The mother of two captioned her post at the time, "This is my battle cry. This is the day I stopped walking alone. The beauty is …I was never alone. He was always walking with me…I just didn't think I deserved that."

"If I'm honest I didn't know how to trust it or if I could trust it at all," she continued. "Looking up to a 'father figure' with my past was hard to believe or have comfort in. I didn't think he would stay. That he wouldn't hurt me. So I pushed God away for years."

"But last year in the brokenness and [quiet] moments alone, I realized I wasn't truly alone. That HE was there. That HE never left. God was just waiting for me to come to him. And I have…and today I made my faith public and it feels really good to know no matter what happens next on this journey of life, HE is next to me walking with me."