Meghan McCain Reacts After Husband Ben Domenech Tweets About Her 'Big T-ts'

Politics, of course, was the catalyst for the whole thing

Meghan McCain is sharing her reaction after her husband, Ben Domenech, posted a tweet about her "big tits."

It began on Monday when Domenech, a political commentator, blasted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Twitter, criticizing the Donald Trump-supporting politician over his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The total inability of Trump suckers to acknowledge that he totally botched the pandemic is still their weirdest aspect," he tweeted alongside a DeSantis campaign video. "It's obvious, it's undeniable, just admit it."

However, some people on Twitter apparently weren't a fan of Domenech's criticism, including one user who decided to slam the blogger by mocking McCain's physique.

"Megan must be waving those fat boobs of hers to get your attn … loser," the person wrote.

Domenech, 40, hit back at the Twitter user by sharing a hilarious, yet brutally honest response, writing, "I must inform you it does not make me a loser to have a wife with big tits."

A couple of hours later, McCain, 37, took to Twitter to respond to her husband's funny comment on Twitter.

"OH MY GOD - BEN," she wrote in all caps, adding a blonde facepalm emoji.

"Watch What Happens Live" host Andy Cohen also weighed in, replying to McCain's tweet with a series of applause emojis.

See how it all went down in the tweets, below!

McCain and Domenech have been married since November 2017. The couple welcomed daughter Liberty in September 2020.

Last week, McCain took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of herself and Domenech posing together in North Carolina, below.

In the post's caption, she revealed that she and Domenech will be celebrating eight years together in January.