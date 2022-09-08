HBO Max Will Fix 'House of the Dragon' Special Effects Glitch Spotted by Eagle Eyed Fans

HBO

The slip up is reminiscent of the viral Starbucks cup incident that appeared on an episode of the original "Game of Thrones."

HBO is expected to correct its latest visual effects flub in the third episode of "House of the Dragon."

Eagle eyed fans spotted the VFX error during a scene where King Viserys, who canonically is missing two fingers in his left hand, was seen with green masking tape over his bottom two fingers that were to be digitally removed in post.

Viserys, played by Paddy Considine, was handing a rolled letter to a soldier when fans noticed the special effects gaffe in Sunday’s episode titled "Second of His Name."

Per The Hollywood Reporter, HBO is planning on updating the error and revisions are due to hit the streaming platform later in the week.

The slip up is reminiscent of the viral Starbucks cup incident that appeared on an episode of the original "Game of Thrones" series back in 2019.

As the survivors of the Battle of Winterfell drunkenly celebrated, the camera cut to a somber Daenerys... who appeared to have ordered herself a latte from Starbucks after producers forgot to strike the set of rogue coffee cups.

HBO later released a statement that poked fun at the hilarious accident and later scrubbed the cup from the scene.

"The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea," the network poked fun while Starbucks itself reacted with, "TBH we're surprised she didn't order a Dragon Drink."