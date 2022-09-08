Rob Lowe Tells Drew Barrymore He Thinks Their Parents Hooked Up in the '80s

Getty

Rob Lowe and Drew Barrymore's parents may have been a little more than friendly years ago.

During Barrymore's appearance on the "Literally! With Rob Lowe" podcast, Lowe opened up about a few "suspicions" he had about his father Charles and Barrymore's mother Jaid while frequenting an '80s hotspot Helena's in Los Angeles.

According to Lowe, their parents may have "ended up together" after a night out at the club.

"I wouldn't doubt it," she confessed as Lowe agreed. "Neither would I."

While the idea of a parental hookup may cause others to squirm, the "Parks and Recreation" alum admitted he was supportive of their brief relations.

"I kind of like the thought of it, I have to say," he said.

"Literally, my mom was fun, is fun. She was a good-time gal," Barrymore acknowledged and Lowe added, "My sense is, as mothers go, she was in her wheelhouse at Helena's." Rob later described Helena’s as "amazing" while noting the "disparate, insane, high level of people that were there."

"She and I used to go to Helena's, I feel, like multiple times a week. You know how people hit the gym a few times a week? We hit Helena's a few times a week," the "50 First Dates" star spoke of her mother's party animal tendencies.

Among the crowd, Barrymore recalled spotting Sean Penn and Madonna at the club "all the time." In addition to the former couple, Drew would frequently see Jack Nicholson which led to their friendship and a reunion at a party at Nicholson's house.