Hillary Clinton on 'Biggest Blowhard' in Senate, How Often She Says 'I Told You So'

Chelsea reveals when Hillary threw her under the bus on the 2000 campaign trail, and what Hillary dared do to her 16-year-old daughter in '96 to ruin her election day.

There's nothing like the bond between a mother and daughter, and it's something that can only grow more pronounced and special as the daughter grows into adulthood. She also becomes more empowered to call mom out!

That was certainly the case when Chelsea joined Hillary Clinton as guests in Andy Cohen's "Watch What Happens Live." It may have been Hillary who played a second round of "Plead the FIfth," but it was Chelsea who was dropping truth bombs all over the Clubhouse.

Hillary was also asked by a caller how many times a day she says, "I told you so," in the wake of the Trump presidency and his ongoing antics after the Election Day when he lost.

"It does cross my mind, honestly," Hillary conceded, but she said it doesn't offer her any solace. Instead, she said she finds herself "distressed at everything that happened" including "his refusal to accept the election and inciting violence."

She then urged people, regardless of political affiliation, to repudiate the kind of divisiveness she and Chelsea said has become pervasive in America today. "It's so important to stop it," she argued.

The former president somewhat surprisingly didn't come up during Hillary's second time playing Plead the Fifth, but she was asked to name the "biggest blowhard" in the Senate, either nor or during her term there.

Without hesitation, Hillary replied, "Too many to count." She then did say that "Ted Cruz is the eternal blowhard." She was also asked if she's watched any of the dramatic interpretations of their family, which she said she hasn't because she lived them.

When Andy asked her what her biggest public gaffe was, Hillary said that she's been in the game too long and committed too many to recall. So Chelsea jumped in with a story of how her mother deftly avoided a possibly embarrassing moment -- by throwing her own daughter under the bus.

You were campaigning in Buffaly in 2000 for the Senate," Chelsea reminded her mother. "And she was asked to dance the Polish polka on stage. And to avoid making a gaffe, she turned to me and she said, 'My daughter would love to do that.'"

The former First Daughter was also asked a series of her own questions, where she had nothing but nice things to say about former President and First Lady George H.W. and Barbara Bush when they welcomed the incoming President Clinton and his family to the White House.

But she had a different experience four years later after Clinton won his reelection bid. It's not that she was bitter that her father had run again or won again, but rather it was something extremely petty in general, but perfectly on brand for a 16-year-old girl, as Chelsea was then.

She shared that on election day, as the family was awaiting the results, she had decided with some friends to try and get her ears pierced at the mall. But as she was only 16, she needed to get her mother's permission, and Hillary dared to say, "No."

"So admittedly, my main memory of election day in 1996 -- I’m not proud of this, but it’s honest -- was just being super bummed out that my mother wouldn’t let me get my ears pierced with my best friends," Chelsea confessed.

When Andy asked Hillary about not letting her daughter get her ears pierced at 16, Hillary replied, "I mean, it's the middle of an election!"