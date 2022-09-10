Every Marvel & Lucasfilm Reveal, Trailer and Teaser from D23 Expo Panel

Lucasfilm/Marvel

Could we get a Fantastic Four cast reveal or a trailer for Indiana Jones V? Fingers crossed!

While Marvel impressed at Comic-Con with footage from projects including "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," "Secret Invasion" and big title reveals for the upcoming Avengers films, there was still quite a lot of information Kevin Feige kept secret ... info he'll likely reveal during today's Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios and 20th Century Studios presentation as part of D23 Expo.

On the Marvel side of things -- and in addition to re-screening some of the Comic-Con footage -- fans were hoping to get a cast announcement for "Fantastic Four," anything about movies including "Blade," "Captain America: New World Order" and "Thunderbolts" and possibly new video from already-filmed (or currently filming) projects like "Ironheart," "Daredevil Born Again" and "The Marvels" -- which will feature the return of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau.

For Lucasfilm, there's a whole lotta "Star Wars" intel to be shared, for sure, as fans eagerly await details on TV series like "The Mandalorian" Season 3, "The Acolyte" and "Ahsoka," as well as anything on new films. The studio is also behind Disney+'s upcoming "Willow" series, so expect something there. And then there's the Indiana Jones of it all. The fifth film starring Harrison Ford is done filming, but no footage has been released publicly yet. Hopefully, today is the day that changes that.

The big draw for 20th Century Studios, meanwhile, is the greatly-anticipated sequel to "Avatar," "Avatar: The Way of Water."

We'll be live-blogging the entire panel, so keep checking below for updates.

The panel kicked off with Lucasfilm, with President Kathleen Kennedy taking the stage to talk about the upcoming slate ... while rocking a Stormtrooper top.

The cast and crew of "Andor," Disney+'s 2-season, 24-episode prequel series for "Rogue One," came out first to promote the show, which launches later this month. We've covered the show quite a bit already -- you can see our previous write-up here, as well as the trailer here.

All for the Rebellion. Watch the brand-new trailer for #Andor, an Original series from Star Wars, and experience the three-episode premiere streaming September 21, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/w1TiVyBS8t — Star Wars | Andor Premieres Sept 21 on Disney+ (@starwars) September 10, 2022 @starwars

The series shows how the titular character -- played by Diego Luna -- becomes the rebel we see in the film. Luna compared the scope of the series as being like "a gigantic film" and he can't wait to get to work on Season 2.

They also dropped the final trailer for the show before its September 21 release. The first three episodes will drop at that time.

The cast and crew of "Willow," including Warwick Davis in the title role also hit the stage to talk about their upcoming Disney+ sequel series as well. The group teased the "epic" fight scenes in the show before also announcing that Christian Slater would be joining the show -- saying it was an "absolute dream come true" to be part of the project.

They also dropped a new trailer, in which Willow is recruited on another epic journey. The show premieres in November.

This November, the magic returns ✨ Watch the new trailer for #Willow, an epic new Original series streaming only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/QKSU15rz2Z — Willow (@WillowOfficial) September 10, 2022 @WillowOfficial

After a trailer for "The Bad Batch," Jon Favreau came out, fist bringing "Spider-Man" director Jon Watts on stage to talk about "Skeleton Crew" -- a Disney+ show about "a group of kids who get lost in the Star Wars Galaxy," set in the New Republic. They released the first glimpse of Jude Law in costume as well, with the kids seen behind him, just out of focus.

Briefly teasing "The Mandalorian" Season 3, the cast -- including Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff and Giancarlo Esposito -- and Director/EP Rick Famuyiwa came out to major cheers from the crowd, as some of them all met in person for the first time. They all said to remain patient and added fans will, of course, "love it" when the season finally drops.

Talking about her character, Amy Sedaris had everyone cracking up as she talked about imrpov-ing on set -- and constantly getting the note that "Oh, Amy, they wouldn't say that in space." Sackhoff -- who plays Bo-Katan -- simply said "it's crazy," saying she can't say a single thing else. The group also brought a new teaser, shown for the first time ever -- showing Mando and Grogu going on a new adventure together. The season won't drop til 2023.

The Lucasfilm portion of the panel ended with Director James Mangold stepping out to talk about the fifth Indiana Jones film, with Harrison Ford back in the titular role. The first trailer for the film was shown, proving he's still got it.

Taking the stage, Ford was emotional as he thanked the crowd for all the support. "I'm very proud to say this one is fantastic," he said, calling it "a movie that will kick your ass." He also made it clear he's done after this, adding, "I'm delighted to be here again ... maybe for the... not maybe, this is it. I will not fall down for you again!"

Marvel was up next, with Kevin Feige hitting the stage and kicked them off by having a damn musical number, "I Could Do This All Day" from the fictional "Rogers: The Musical" from "Hawkeye." He then got serious, getting to the good stuff.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" was up first, with director Ryan Coogler coming straight from the cutting room to express his gratitude to fans. He then played some footage that won't be shared online, showing how the powers around the world are out for Vibranium, thinking they can take the precious metal now that their superhero has dead. The Dora Milaje, however, make it very clear that won't be an easy task.

A new teaser was also shown, showing the battle between Wakanda and Namor, as well as new glimpses of Ironheart in action. While the identity of the new Black Panther was still kept under wraps in the footage, Coogler teased a huge role for Letitia Wright's Shuri in the film.

Wright added, "I'm most excited for you guys seeing the beautiful story Mr. Ryan Coogler put his heart and soul into and how the Wakanda family has expanded. I'm so excited about how impactful this story will be for you guys to experience ... I'm excited for my bro to look down on us and smile."

Coogler then talked about producing "Ironheart," before bringing a scene from the show for the audience only. Sorry, the footage won't be shown online just yet, but it looked great -- with glimpses of Riri suit and her desire to make something "Iconic." Anthony Ramos was also in the house to tease his role as The Hood -- after footage showing just how buff he got for the part. "He's a complex guy and Parker kicks ass," he added.

Feige then turned to the first film of Phase 5, "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania," bringing out Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Jonathan Majors ... who all bantered about who was really the Sexiest Man Alive on stage. "This is unlike anything you've seen, certainly from Ant-Man and The Wasp," teased Rudd, adding, "This thing is bananas."