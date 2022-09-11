The Top 10 Most Liked TikToks of All Time

TikTok

These viral videos have been viewed millions of times!

TikTok has been at the forefront of pop culture over the past three years, inspiring memes, trends and creating a new kind of celebrity. Viral videos regularly rack up millions of likes as they're viewed by fans around the world. Some of the app's most popular videos have amassed well over 30 million likes from millions of users, propelling their creators into internet fame. And while the top 10 most liked videos ever include an eclectic mix of content, they have one thing in common -- they're a lot of fun to watch.

Keep reading to find out which TikToks made the list…

10. British Promise Cats Pawing at Camera -- 37.3 million likes

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

These British kitties went viral on TikTok when a wholesome video captured one of the cats pawing at the camera at the bottom of a container. The adorable cat even sticks its head inside to get to the bottom of things. The video inspired quite a few memes -- and even some recreations.

9. Khabane Lame's Banana Peel - 37.9 million likes

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

TikTok's most followed creator Khabane Lame is no stranger to going viral but his most-liked piece of content has become his iconic banana peeling video. In the video, Khabane duets a clip of another person meticulously slicing the peel off of a banana with a knife and then comes in to show the much more normal way to simply peel a banana by hand. Khabane has now started an entire series in which he points out an easier way to do things. This has helped make him one of the most famous TikTokers in the world.

8. Billie Eilish's Time Warp Scan -- 40.2 million likes

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Billie Eilish was already a superstar before she went viral on TikTok. The musician's most popular video simply shows her trying out the time warp scan filter -- and laughing at her pretty funny result.

7. Adrian Chateau Wiles' Dog Barking -- 40.5 million likes

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Adrian Chateau Wiles' dog became a social media star when he made his TikTok debut in 2021. In the hilarious clip, Adrian barks at her dog, prompting the pup to look utterly shocked that his owner was barking. Since then, Adrian has only shared two other videos but she's managed to gain a million followers.

6. Mona Gonzales Singing "Suave" -- 41.3 million likes

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Singer Mona Gonzales went viral with her short clip covering El Alfa El Jefe's "Suave." While she jokingly said she was singing her version of the song to wake up her neighbors, her beautiful voice caught the attention of millions and inspired producers to share their own remixes.

5. David Allen's "Stay" Dance -- 44.7 million likes

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Last year, photographer David Allen, AKA @totouchanemu, jumped on a trend of creators shaking their butts to The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber's collab "Stay." David took things to the next level and brought out his drone, creating a 360 video of his routine. Viewers loved the video and it inspired quite a few recreations. David has also gained a few famous fans who have gotten in on the action too and filmed their own versions alongside the TikTok star.

4. Nick Luciano's "SugarCrash!" Lip Sync -- 49.2 million likes

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

In early 2021, Nick Luciano hopped on the trend of lipsyncing to ElyOtto's "SugarCrash!" -- and he went completely viral. In his short clip, he documents himself noticing another creator gaining attention for her lipsync and then sets out to do it himself. His high-quality video and stunning backdrop captured users' attention and helped gain him millions of fans.

3. Franek Bielak's Lips Drawing -- 50.5 million likes

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Artist Franek Bielak may be just a teenager but his work has captured the attention of millions of people around the globe. While he regularly gets millions of views of his videos, his clip showing his process of drawing several pairs of colored lips went completely viral, earning him over 50 million likes.

2. Jamie Big Sorrel Horse's "Say It Right" Dance -- 51.5 million likes

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Jamie Big Sorrel Horse became a TikTok phenomenon in 2022 when his video dancing to a remix of Nelly Furtado's "Say It Right" went viral. It inspired thousands of other users to recreate the wholesome video, where Jamie can be seen dancing in his mirror and lipsyncing to the song. Jamie now has millions of followers and often shares videos dancing in his bathroom as well as clips about his Native American culture.

1. Bella Poarch's "M to the B" Lip Sync -- 59.2 million likes

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.