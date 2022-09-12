2022 Emmy Awards: Complete List of Winners

Getty

Find out if your faves were celebrated or passed over!

Television's biggest stars were celebrated at the 73rd annual Emmy Awards on Monday night with co-host Kenan Thompson.

Heading into the night "Succession" lead the pack with 25 nominations total. Close behind it were "Ted Lasso" and "White Lotus" with 20 each, as well as "Hacks" and "Only Murders In the Building" with 17 apiece, "Euphoria" with 16 and "Barry," "Dopesick," "Severance" and "Squid Game" with 14. The final season of "Ozark" nabbed 13 noms, as did "Stranger Things."

To be eligible for this year's awards, shows need to have aired between June 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022, meaning a lot of high-profile faves weren't in the running like Volume 2 of "Stranger Things," "The Boys" and "Westworld."

Check the complete list of winners, below -- we'll keep updating this post throughout the night!

COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS

Outstanding Drama Series

- Better Call Saul

- Euphoria

- Ozark

- Severance

- Squid Game

- Stranger Things

- Succession

- Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

- Abbott Elementary

- Barry

- Curb Your Enthusiasm

- Hacks

- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

- Only Murders In the Building

- Ted Lasso

- What We Do In the Shadows

Outstanding Limited Series

- Dopesick

- The Dropout

- Inventing Anna

- Pam & Tommy

- The White Lotus

Outstanding Lead Actor in Drama Series

- Jason Bateman, Ozark

- Brian Cox, Succession

- Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

- Adam Scott, Severance

- Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

- Laura Linney, Ozark

- Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

- Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

- Donald Glover, Atlanta

- Bill Hader, Barry

- Nicholas Hoult, The Great

- Steve Martin, Only Murders In the Building

- Martin Short, Only Murders In the Building

- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

- Elle Fanning, The Great

- Issa Rae, Insecure

- Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

- Colin Firth, The Staircase

- Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

- Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

WINNER: Michael Keaton, Dopesick

- Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

- Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

- Toni Collette, The Staircase

- Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

- Lily James, Pam & Tommy

- Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story

- Margaret Qualley, Maid

WINNER: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

- Nicholas Braun, Succession

- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

- Kieran Culkin, Succession

- Park Hae-soo, Squid Game

WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

- John Turturro, Severance

- Christopher Walker, Severance

- Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

- Patricia Arquette, Severance

WINNER: Julia Garner, Ozark

- June Ho-yeon, Squid Game

- Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

- Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

- J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

- Sarah Snook, Succession

- Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

- Anthony Carrigan, Barry

WINNER: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

- Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso

- Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

- Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

- Henry Winkler, Barry

- Bowen Yang, SNL

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

- Kate McKinnon, SNL

- Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

WINNER: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

WINNER: Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

- Jake Lacy, The White Lotus

- Will Poulter, Dopesick

- Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

- Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick

- Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick

- Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

- Connie Britton, The White Lotus

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

- Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus

- Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

- Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

- Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus

- Mare Winningham, Dopesick

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

- Adrien Brody, Succession

- James Cromwell, Succession

WINNER: Colman Domingo, Euphoria

- Arian Moayed, Succession

- Tom Pelphrey, Ozark

- Alexander Skarsgard, Succession

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

- Hope Davis, Succession

- Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show

- Martha Kelly, Euphoria

- Sanaa Lathan, Succession

- Harriet Walter, Succession

WINNER: Lee You-Mi, Squid Game

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

- Jerrod Carmichael, SNL

- Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm

- James Lance, Ted Lasso

WINNER: Nathan Lane, Only Murders In the Building

- Christopher McDonald, Hacks

- Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

- Jane Adams, Hacks

- Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks

- Jane Lynch, Only Murders In the Building

WINNER: Laurie Metcalf, Hacks

- Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

- Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

- Anthony Anderson, Anacostia

- Bill Burr, Immoral Compass

- Brendan Gleeson, State of the Union

WINNER: Tim Robinson, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson

- Ikechukwu Ufomadu, Words with Ike (Cake)

Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

- Jacinte Blankenship, Intersection

WINNER: Patricia Clarkson, State of the Union

- Desi Lydic, Desi Lydic Foxsplains

- Rhea Seehorn, Cooper's Bar

- Syndee Washington, Bridesman

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

- Jimmy Kimmel Live!

WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

- Late Night with Seth Meyers

- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

WINNER: Saturday Night Live

- Black Lady Sketch Show

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

- The Amazing Race

WINNER: Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

- Nailed It!

- RuPaul's Drag Race

- Top Chef

- The Voice

Outstanding Television Movie

WINNER: Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers

- Ray Donovan: The Movie

- Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon

- The Survivor

- Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas

Outstanding Host For a Reality or Competition Program

- Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

- Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

- Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank

- Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef

- Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman, Making It

WINNER: RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

- Adele: One Night Only

- Dave Chappelle: The Closer

- Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts

- Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

- One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

- The Grammys

- Live In Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes

- The Oscars

WINNER: Super Bowl Halftime Show with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent

- The Tony Awards Presents: Broadway's Back!

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

- F. Murray Abraham, Khonshu in Moon Knight

- Julie Andrews, Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton

WINNER: Chadwick Boseman, Star Lord T'Challa in What If...?

- Maya Rudolph, Connie The Hormone Monstress in Big Mouth

- Stanley Tucci, Bitsy in Central Park

- Jessica Walter, Malory Archer in Archer

- Jeffrey Wright, The Watcher in What If...?

Outstanding Animated Program

WINNER: Arcane

- Bob's Burgers

- Rick and Morty

- The Simpsons

- What If...?