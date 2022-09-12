Drew Barrymore Sobs Reuniting with Ex Justin Long, Recalls 'Chaos' of Relationship

Getty / Instagram

"I always wanted to prove to you what a different person I was than when we dated."

Drew Barrymore and Justin Long are back together to reflect on their on-again-off-again three year relationship.

In a preview clip for the Season 3 premiere of "The Drew Barrymore Show," the 47-year-old "Charlie's Angels" star got very emotional during her reunion with Long.

A clip from the premiere episode featured the former couple embracing before sitting down for a tearful conversation about their relationship. Drew and the 44-year-old actor dated from 2007 to 2010.

"I feel like we've been through so much together too," she began. "When we used to talk and FaceTime I was always like, 'You know, I've really grown up Justin.' I always wanted to prove to you what a different person I was than when we dated."

"You were the best," he affirmed.

Though their romantic relationship was a bit tumultuous, Drew called their time together "hella-fun."

"We had so much fun but we were more hedonistic. A little more immature. We would get together, we would break up," she said. "It was chaos, it was hella-fun."

"Fun chaos — well yeah, most hedonism is fun," Long quipped.

During an appearance on Mike Birbiglia's "A Little Bit Extra" podcast back in July, Barrymore explained why she believed her ex got along so well “with the ladies.”

"I was very much in love with Justin, you know why? Because he's funny," she said. “The sharpest wit. You want to know why he gets all the ladies? Well, there's a few reasons, but the comedy is definitely [is one of them]."

"He is one of the sharpest, wittiest [people], he's brilliant and he'll just knock your socks off with laughter," she continued.

Drew also reflected on filming the 2010 movie "Going the Distance" with Long and the intense public interest surrounding their relationship at the time. The "50 First Dates" actress recalled her confusion with being surrounded by paparazzi and noted that it was "weird" they had gotten so much attention.

"I didn't get why we were ever an interesting couple," she explained. "Like, that didn't make any sense to me, like, who cares? We're not exciting."

When Birbiglia claimed he saw Barrymore and Long as an "exciting" couple, she reiterated that she "didn't see it that way" and added that she meant "no offense" towards Long for her thoughts on their relationship.

Long is currently dating actress Kate Bosworth, and claimed he "found the one" during an appearance on Nick Viall's "The Viall Files" podcast back in April.