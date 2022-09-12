Jennifer Lawrence Slams 'Evil' Erika Jayne: 'She Needs a Publicist, ASAP'

Variety/Getty

Lawrence also revealed why it's "not a great season" of RHOBH.

Jennifer Lawrence is a Bravo superfan ... and she did not mince words when asked about the current season of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" during an interview at the Toronto Film Festival.

She and her "Causeway" costar Brian Tyree Henry both chimed in on Season 12 while speaking with Variety, with Henry showing his love for the reality franchise as well.

"Not a great season but I'll finish it," said Lawrence when asked for her thoughts on the latest episodes. "My biggest problem with the season? That it's just been boring and I think that [Erika Jayne] is evil."

"I would go as far as to say she's needs a publicist, like ASAP," she continued, before giving props to Lisa Rinna for looking out for Erika on the show -- instead of behaving like the women of "The Real Housewives of New York," who she believes allowed Dorinda Medley to look foolish on television.

Henry exclaimed, "Don't drag me into this!" as Lawrence spoke -- adding, "I don't want Dorinda or Erika coming for me, we're good."

The two were then asked whether they thought both Sutton Stracke and Kathy Hilton should "stay or go" next season. After Lawrence said Sutton needed to stay, they both exclaimed the same for Kathy. "Stay!" shouted Henry, "Are you out of your mind?!"

It's been another rough season for Erika, who, in the most recent episode, exploded on her costars during a cast trip to Aspen.

Going into the trip, reports recently hit saying Erika had been asked to hand over $750,000 earrings that were allegedly bought with money her estranged husband Tom Girardi is accused of stealing from a client trust account. At the time, there were also reports that she was allegedly hesitant or outright refused to give them up. In a separate case, Erika and Tom also stand accused of embezzling settlement funds meant for the families of victims of an airplane crash.

The earrings came up during the trip, as Erika's costars believed she should turn them over to show empathy for the the alleged victims. She, however, was adamant to not do anything until a judge told her to.

"I don't give a f--- about anybody else but me. The question is, were they defrauded by Girardi-Keese? Guess what, I don't work at Girardi-Keese, I'm not a license lawyer, I don't control that, I've never met these people," she exclaimed.

As she started going off on Kyle Richards, Rinna decided it was time for Erika to go -- as she believed "nothing good is going to come of this" if she stayed. The episode ended with her shouting expletives at her costar as she was ushered out of Kyle's Aspen home.