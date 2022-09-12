Kourtney Kardashian Opens Up About Blending Families Following Marriage to Travis Barker and Pausing IVF

Getty

"I've had my own relationship with his kids for 10 years … I think it makes it easy."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had no problem uniting their families.

While appearing on the Today Show, the POOSH founder, now Kardashian-Barker, opened up about how she and the Blink-182 drummer have brought their children together to create a blended family.

43-year-old Kourtney revealed she's drawn from her own experience growing up with step siblings and observing co-parenting techniques from Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner.

"Because I came from a blended family, we have experience," she explained. "And also we've known each other and I've had my own relationship with his kids for 10 years … I think it makes it easy."

.@kourtneykardash opens up about her marriage with Travis Barker and blending their families together. pic.twitter.com/vpJ7YO6Qu5 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 12, 2022 @TODAYshow

Their new family is made up of Mason, 12, Reign, 7, and Penelope, 9 — Kourtney's kids with ex Scott Disick — as well as Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16— Travis's kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Barker also maintains a close relationship with 23-year-old Atitana who Moakler shares with professional boxer Oscar De la Hoya.

"We have family dinner once a week at home with a chef and then besides that I love to have one-on-one time with my kids," she told WSJ. Magazine of her blended family. "I try to either take them out to dinner or take them out to lunch. So, I probably go out four times a week. I love Travis and I love to go out to dinner, just us."

Kardashian and Barker have long been looking to expand their family and have been open about their IVF journey on reality show “The Kardashians.” Though the newlyweds have been eager to add another baby to their full house, Kourtney also told the publication that she’s pressed pause on her treatments.

"We started an IVF journey, but I stopped," she confessed. "It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married."

At one point in their fertility journey, the couple underwent an Ayurvedic Panchakarma cleanse, which involved "no sex, no caffeine, no alcohol, no sugar" for five days.