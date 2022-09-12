Lizzo Gives Passionate Speech About Representation After First Primetime Emmy Win

Getty

Lizzo is halfway to an EGOT!

Okay, we'll celebrate that a little more if/when the time comes, but Lizzo still had plenty of excitement and celebration in her as she made her way to the stage to accept her first Emmy.

She was so stunned and flustered by the big moment -- and maybe a bit by her voluminous dress and train -- she actually took a wrong turn on her way to the stage. But that just gave us, and her, more time to process her exciting win for Outstanding Competition Program trophy for "Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls."

"I'm very emotional," she said, visibly moved by this peer acceptance not just for her but for women she represents and the barriers she continues to break for representation with each new project.

"When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see in the medias was someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me," she said through tears. "If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I'd be like, 'You're gonna see that person, but bitch, it's gonna have to be you."

She then called out the show's contestants, who were in the house for "the stories that they shared." The thirteen contestants on her show competed to join her tour as dancers. After shouting them out, Lizzo went on to emphasize that these women are "not that unique, they just don't get the platform!"

The solution is to not just let it be her show that features people like that. "Let's tell more stories," she challenged everyone in the audience.

"These women were filming a television show that will change their lives forever. They are Emmy Award-winning superstars who are going on a world tour! Make some noise for my Big Grrrls!" she exclaimed. "God bless you, this is for the big girls! Thank you so much!"

It was her second time on the stage, with her first one of the night's more memorable moments. After Sheryl Lee Ralph brought the House down with her powerful speech following her own Emmy win for "Abbott Elementary," host Kenan Thompson was seated beside Lizzo.

After a little banter about time zones that wasn't as funny as either had probably hoped, He joined Lizzo for a twerk-tastic journey to the stage to present the next award, with that dress of hers a full participant in the magic.