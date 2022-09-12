Succession Creator Jesse Armstrong Takes Jab at Actual Succession of King Charles III at Emmys

"Evidently, a little bit more voting involved in our winning than Prince Charles," said Armstrong to a tepid (at best) audience response after winning Best Drama.
It was another big night for HBO's smash hit "Succession," but there was another succession in the mind of creator Jesse Armstrong when he took to the Emmy stage on Monday night.
After picking up wins for Matthew Macfadyen as Supporting Actor and Armstrong himself for Writing, the brutal corporate series was honored with the last award of the night as well, Best Drama Series.
Flanked by the show's cast and crew, the British creator joked, "It's a big week for successions, new king in the UK -- at least for us."
While his show is about the internal succession of a massive entertainment conglomerate as the family patriarch struggles with health issues, Armstrong was thinking of the one back home after the death of Queen Elizabeth II at 96 years old just four days prior.
"Evidently, a little bit more voting involved in our winning than Prince Charles," he continued, prompting Scotsman -- and "Succession" star as the aforementioned family patriarch -- to interject, "Keep it royalist, keep it royalist."
Even the crowd could be heard audibly reacting with surprise and perhaps even some negativity. Let's just say there were definitely not cheers in response to the awkward comment ... or was it a joke?
Armstrong went on to clarify, "No, look, I’m not saying we’re more legitimate in our position than where he is. We’ll leave that to other people."
The show's creator then concluded his statement with some actual thanks, noting, "We are incredibly grateful to have this. It is a wonderful honor," before moving on to thank the "extraordinary" team behind the hit series, enjoying its second Best Drama win in three years.