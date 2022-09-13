Greg Nicotero Calls Carol and Daryl 'A Good Combination' Amid Spinoff Rumors (Exclusive)

AMC/Getty

While he wouldn't flat out confirm Melissa McBride would appear on Norman Reedus' spinoff, he noted the two have "great chemistry together."

"The Walking Dead" will end its 11-season run this fall, but it's not easy saying goodbye.

TooFab caught up he show's executive producer and key makeup artist Greg Nicotero at the opening night of Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights, where he opened up about the final days on set ... and why it's not really over for him just yet.

"When you shoot a TV show or movie, you never shoot in sequence, so who was there on the last day doesn't mean much. But it took a while for it to really hit all of us because it's been 12 years," he said of the last day of shooting.

"None of us really knew how to process it. I think the last two days was when it really started sinking in. Like, wow, we're not just gonna leave, come back in three months and keep shooting, we're gonna finish," he continued. "It was wild. It still hasn't really hit me."

Though filming has wrapped, the crew behind the scenes are still working on visual effects, music and sound for the film episodes -- with Nicotero adding that he recently did some pickup shots "a couple weeks ago" as well.

"Everyone asks me what it's like to be done, but it's not done until it's on the air," he added.

Of course, even then, "The Walking Dead" is far from over. In addition to the anthology series "Tales of the Walking Dead," which just wrapped, there are also three confirmed spinoffs: one featuring Rick and Michonne, another with Maggie and Negan and a third with Norman Reedus' Daryl Dixon.

"I'm a part of all those shows. I'm going to work with Norman in a couple days," said Nicotero.

Speaking about that show, it was originally supposed to costar Melissa McBride as Carol, before the actress dropped out for logistical reasons. Both she and Reedus, however, sure made it sound like she would be appearing on the show after all in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"I feel like Carol has more story to tell. I'll leave it at that," McBride told the outlet, adding, "I think she's got some more story." Reedus, meanwhile, was even more forthcoming, saying, "Their journey's not over. They will meet down the road. You can pretty much bet all your money."

When asked about their loose lips, Nicotero would neither confirm nor deny McBride's involvement in the show -- but teased us with this: "Look, the good news is people are ravenous for information and they want to know. I'll just say that Melissa and Norman have great chemistry together and they're two characters that work so well together and it's a good combination."