Fans Are Upset After Olivia Newton-John Was Left Out of 2022 Emmys In Memoriam Segment

Olivia Newton-John fans are calling out the Television Academy after the late "Grease" star was noticeably left out of the "In Memoriam" segment at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

During Monday night's telecast, singer John Legend performed his song, "Pieces," for the "In Memoriam" tribute, with a compilation video showing stars we've lost in the past year played in the background behind him.

The segment paid tribute to actors including Bob Saget, Betty White and James Caan, but Newton-John's name and photo weren't shown despite the fact that the actress and singer had a large list of TV credits, including roles in "Sordid Lives: The Series" and "The Man From Snowy River." However, many of her credits were for appearing as herself on television shows, such as "Glee," "Murphy Brown" and "Bette."

Although it's worth noting that Newton-John was included in the Emmys "In Memoriam" database on its website, fans were not happy that the award-winning actress was absent from the televised tribute, saying they were "deeply disappointed."

"Shame on you, @TelevisionAcad for failing to include Olivia Newton-John in your In Memoriam tribute," a user wrote.

"Deeply disappointed in the omission of Olivia Newton-John during the #Emmys2022," another tweeted. "She won a trophy for songwriting and appeared in several TV movies.

"DID THEY REALLY JUST NOT PUT OLIVIA NEWTON JOHN ON THE EMMYS IN MEMORIAM????/!:&:!;!/&:!/!!:!/!:!/'," a fan asked, while another similarly wrote, "How do forget Olivia Newton John??? How dare you. She is and always will be an icon. And you forgot her????"

Meanwhile, another fan hit back at a user who questioned why people were upset over Newton-John being left out of the "In Memoriam," writing, "She's been on over fifty TV shows and specials. I'm pretty sure that’s enough to get some recognition from the Emmys."

See how more fans reacted in the tweets, below.

Newton-John passed away last month at the age of 73 following a 30-year battle with breast cancer.

Her husband John Easterling released a statement on August 8, confirming her death -- saying she "passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends."

"We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time," he added. No cause of death was revealed, but a source told TMZ, "After a 30-year cancer journey, she lost her battle to metastatic breast cancer."

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," his statement continued. "Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation."

In addition to her husband, the actress is survived by her daughter Chloe Lattanzi, sister Sarah, brother Toby and her nieces and nephews.