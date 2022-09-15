Eminem Says He and Snoop Dogg Ended Feud After Dr. Dre's Brain Aneurysm

Getty

Eminem is detailing how he and Snoop Dogg squashed their beef.

While appearing on his manager Paul Rosenberg's SiriusXM podcast series, "Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2," the "Lose Yourself" rapper revealed he and Snoop were able to reconcile and ultimately end their feud after their mutual friend and fellow rapper, Dr. Dre, suffered a brain aneurysm in January 2021.

"Me and Snoop had our little issue and then when Dre, when that thing happened with Dre, the brain aneurysm thing…," Eminem recalled. "We were like, 'Bro this is stupid. This is stupid as hell to be feuding right now.' So I don't remember if I called him, or he called me, I can't remember, but we talked it out."

"I think there was a miscommunication at the time in regards to him being on my album, 'The [Marshall] Mathers LP' 'Bitch Please II,'" he continued, referencing the track that ultimately featured Snoop, Dr. Dre, Xzibit and Nate Dogg. "I think he had wanted to do something with me and maybe gave you the idea or something. And you said something to the effect of, 'Well let's hear what the song is first. Let's see what the type of song is.'"

"And I think he said the way that he took it was kind of like that I don't f--- with him. That I didn't f--- with him."

Rosenberg said he couldn't remember what "exactly" went down, but told Eminem that he recalled how Snoop was "looking for you to do something for him for his record" as a "sort of return" for appearing on "Bitch Please II."

"Whatever I said or what somebody else said, I don't even think I said it to him, because I don't remember talking to him," Rosenberg said to Eminem, "but I may have talked to somebody on his team, and whatever I said was relayed back to him in a way that he didn't like and he thought that meant that you didn't f--- with him, which obviously wasn't the case."

Eminem said he later clarified the situation with Snoop, and also praised him over his first album, "Doggystyle."

"Yeah, which I explained to him, like, 'Bro, Doggystyle changed my life,'" he said of the 1993 rap album.

Eminem, 49, and Snoop, 50, ultimately patched things up as the two went on to collaborate on the 2022 hip-hop track, "From the D 2 the LBC," which they performed at the MTV Video Music Awards last month.

In February, the pair performed at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show, joining Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Mary J. Blige for an epic rap and hip-hop artist showcase. On Monday, the performance took home the award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

While the pair have moved past their feud, the years-long beef between the rappers came to a breaking point in 2020, according to PEOPLE. It went down after Snoop appeared on "The Breakfast Club," and said Eminem wasn't on his list of the top 10 rappers of all time.

"[Dr. Dre] probably put Eminem in the position that he would be considered one of the top 10 rappers ever," he said in July 2020, per NME. "I don't think so, but the game thinks that he's a top 10 lyricist and everything that comes with it. That’s just because he’s with Dr. Dre. and Dr. Dre helped him find the best Eminem that he could find."

Per PEOPLE, Eminem reacted to the diss in his 2020 track, "Zeus," which included the lyrics, "And, as far as squashin' beef, I'm used to people knockin' me. But, just not in my camp. I'm diplomatic 'cause I'm tryna be. Last thing I need is Snoop doggin' me… Man, dog, you was like a (yeah) damn God to me. Man, not really. I had 'dog' backwards."

The "The Real Slim Shady" rapper admitted in December 2020 that Snoop's remarks felt "disrespectful."

"Everything he said was fine, up to a point," he explained on SiriusXM's "Shade 45." "Him saying Dre made the best version of me, absolutely, why would I have a problem with that?…. It was the last statement where he said, 'Far as music I can live without, I can live without that s---' Now you're being disrespectful."

Fortunately, nearly a year later, Snoop revealed he and Eminem had cleared the air, sharing that he apologized to the "Venom" rapper.

"Man, I love Eminem!" he said during an appearance on "The Breakfast Club" in October 2021, per Entertainment Weekly. "The thing is that we love hip-hop so much, we competitive, we battle rappers, so that was supposed to trigger that in him. But we brothers and we family so we learned to appreciate each other for what we do and how we get down, and we had a long conversation about the respect that we have for each other and the way we need to talk in public about each other."