Gigi Hadid's Dad Weighs In On Her Rumored Romance with Leonardo DiCaprio

Getty

Gigi Hadid's father, Mohamed Hadid, is weighing in on his daughter's rumored romance with Leonardo DiCaprio.

In an interview with DailyMail.com, the real estate developer addressed the reports that the model, 27, and actor, 47, are dating.

"I met Mr. DiCaprio in St. Tropez four or five years ago and he is a very nice man," Mohamed, 72, said. "I liked him."

He added that Gigi and Leo are good "friends," and said he doesn't "think they are dating."

"They are friends -- they have known each other for some time," Mohamed told Daily Mail. "I have not spoken to my daughter about Mr. DiCaprio. I don't think they are dating -- I believe they are just good friends. But I really don't know.'

As for how he'd feel if his daughter was dating the "Titanic" star, Mohamed explained, "I don't comment on my daughter's personal relationships. I have no say in who she is dating."

Following reports of a possible romance, Gigi and Leonardo were photographed together for the first time earlier this week. As shown in photos obtained by Daily Mail, the pair were seen chatting close to one another while at a party in New York City on Monday. Per the outlet, the event was hosted at Casa Cipriani by Leo's pals Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol.

Meanwhile, a source told E! News that Leo is "enjoying being single" and that he and Gigi are "not exclusive."

"Gigi and Leo have hung out multiple times and are into each other. Gigi thinks he's a really cool guy," another source added. "Majority of their hangouts have stemmed from being in the same social circles at various parties."

The romance rumors come just a few weeks after it was revealed Leo split with model-actress Camila Morrone, 25, after four years of dating.

Following the split, the internet resurfaced an apparent pattern with the Oscar winner's love life: he only appears to date women under the age of 25.