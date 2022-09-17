8 Celebs Who Got Rejected By Other Stars

Getty

Dealing with rejection is never easy but it's something that everyone goes through -- even stars! While it may seem like celebrities would be able to land whoever they wanted to date, many admit that they’ve definitely been turned down by their crushes. To make things even worse, the public usually finds out about it! Although it might be tough to get rejected, thankfully these stars are able to look back and laugh at the situation.

Keep reading to find out who got turned down…

Before Katy Perry was engaged to Orlando Bloom, she says that Niall Horan tried to get her number a few times. The two had originally met when she was a guest judge on Niall's season of "The X Factor" and once One Direction became massive stars, she says she began to see him around all the time. Unfortunately, she turned him down because she thought he was just too young for her.

"I see [Niall] around all the time, he's always trying to like get my number to, like, maybe flirt with me, but I'm like, 'I could babysit you. I'm, like, your mom!'" Katy said on Nova FM radio show "Fitzy & Wippa."

Niall later responded, joking that Katy was “spreading rumors” about him when he just wanted to be her friend.

Drake admits he’s "always had a crush" on Nicki Minaj but says that she's seen him more as a brother. In fact, one of the first times he tried to hang out with her, she totally rejected him.

"I remember one of the first nights that we were out in Miami and I went to Jerry's [Famous Deli]. I was like, '[Nicki], you want food, you hungry?,' and she was like, 'Yeah, I want some food.' I was like, 'I'm in, we gon' eat food together.' I came to her door and she took the food and shut the door in my face! I was just like, 'Man, this is gonna be a long road for us.' I've always really, actually, really had a crush on her, always really loved her, and she's always just looked at me as, like, her little brother,” Drake told MTV.

When Justin Bieber was still a teen, he had no trouble admitting that he had a crush on Jennifer Lawrence. While playing “Too Bae or Not to Bae” with Capital FM, he enthusiastically said that he would "bae" Jennifer and even said she was "sexy" and "so cute.” Not long after, Jennnifer was filled in on Justin’s crush and when she was asked if his feelings were reciprocated, she completely rejected him.

"I'm going to say a hard no, but thanks," Jennifer said on “Watch What Happens Live.”

Salma Hayek says that she was once pursued by Donald Trump but she turned him down. She explained that it all started while she was at an event with an old boyfriend and Donald began talking to the couple, offering Salma his jacket when she was cold. He got their phone numbers so he could later invite them to one of his hotels but he only ended up reaching out to Salma -- and asking her on a date.

"He's inviting me out, and I'm like, 'What about my boyfriend? Am I crazy? Are you asking me out? You know I have a boyfriend,'" she said on "The Daily Show," adding that Donald responded with, "He's not good enough for you. He's not important, he's not big enough for you. You have to go out with me."

5. Selena Gomez & George Shelley

Back in 2014, Union J member George Shelley admitted that he had a big crush on Selena Gomez -- and his feelings were actually reciprocated! Selena ended up recording a video for him, telling him to give her a call. The big issue arose when George never hit Selena up and she decided to publicly call him out for it.

"Since I'm here [in the UK], I'm actually very offended that George didn't call me from Union J," Selena jokingly said during an appearance on Capital FM.

George later came out as gay, so that definitely could have been the reason he never contacted Selena.

Julianne Hough had a childhood crush on Daniel Radcliffe but he didn’t seem to feel the same. After meeting on the set of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" when she was 11 years old, she says she penned him a love note. She even gifted him a Beanie Baby but she says she never heard back from him.

"I was kind of in love, especially with Daniel Radcliffe. I wrote him a love note. It was Valentine's Day and I got him the Valentino Beanie Baby. I never heard back," Julianne later admitted during an interview.

Emma Watson also had a "Harry Potter" crush, once revealing that she had really liked Tom Felton growing up. Unfortunately, her feelings weren’t reciprocated, with Tom "totally" knowing about her crush and seeing her more as a younger sibling.

"Between the ages of 10 and 12 I had a really terrible crush on Tom Felton, to the extent that I would go into work in the morning and look down the numbers on the call sheet to see if he was going to be in. He was a few years older and he had a skateboard -- and that just did it really. The thing is that he'd tell everyone, 'I see her in a younger, sisterly way.' It just broke my heart. It still does," Emma said on “The Jonathan Ross Show.”

8. Sophie Turner & James McVey

Before Sophie Turner was married to Joe Jonas, she was rumored to be dating The Vamps guitarist James McVey. Unfortunately, it sounds like things fizzled out and when James apparently insulted Sophie on Twitter and she seemingly revealed what was going down.

"Harsh words. Ps. Please stop texting me... It's getting creepy and I'm sorry I'm not interested," Sophie wrote in a now-deleted tweet.