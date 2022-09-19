Kate Middleton Says 4-Year-Old Son Louis is Struggling to Understand Queen's Death

Getty

"The younger one is now asking questions like, 'do you think we can still play these games when we go to Balmoral?'"

Kate Middleton, The Princess of Wales is revealing how her children are coping with the death of their great-grandmother, the Queen.

During a reception on Sunday at Buckingham Palace for Commonwealth dignitaries, held before the monarch's funeral, Kate explained that her four-year-old son Louis is struggling to understand the loss of his grandparent.

Recalling the conversation, Australia's Governor-General David Hurley told press that Kate's nine-year-old son Prince George is "sort of now realizing how important his great-grandmother was and what is going on."

However, four-year-old Louis is struggling to understand the loss.

"The younger one is now asking questions like, 'do you think we can still play these games when we go to Balmoral' and things like that, because she's not going to be there?" Hurley said.

Kate attended the funeral with her two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte on Monday. Louis did not attend likely due to his age.

Kate's husband Prince William and his brother Prince Harry were part of the funeral procession earlier this morning on Monday. The state funeral for the Queen was held at Westminster Abbey in London.