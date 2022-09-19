Maci Bookout Reveals Where She Stands With Ex Ryan Edwards and His Family Now (Exclusive)

Instagram

When fans last saw her on Teen Mom OG, she had cut off communication with both Ryan and his parents.

By the time Maci McKinney (nee Bookout) wrapped up her final season of "Teen Mom OG," her relationships with both ex Ryan Edwards and his parents Jen and Larry were at an all-time low and she had all but ceased communication with all of them.

And while Ryan and his parents will seemingly not appear on MTV's new series, "Teen Mom: The Next Chapter," Maci revealed the situation with at least some of them now isn't nearly as bad as it once was.

"Ryan and I have not, we truly have not had a relationship at all for years, probably four years," she told TooFab of where she stands with the father of her son Bentley, 13. "I don't have his phone number. I doubt he has mine. Don't see each other, don't talk to each other."

That lack of communication, she said, made it pretty "awkward" to film the previous seasons.

"So when we were filming the past few seasons, it just got to a point where it's like, I find it awkward that I'm talking about somebody that I don't talk to," she said. "Like, that's weird. And it remains that way. We do not have a relationship."

The coparenting relationship between Maci and Ryan has always been a tense one, amid Ryan's past struggles with substance abuse and arrests. Throughout the more recent season, Maci and her husband Taylor also felt that Edwards showed little initiative in having a relationship with his son, with Ryan allegedly refusing to go to therapy with Bentley to work on things between them.

Maci's relationship with his parents, Jen and Larry, however always seemed more cordial ... until Season 9, at least. During a reunion for the first-half of the season, Maci and Ryan got into it with Bentley's grandparents, accusing them of guilt-tripping the boy into hanging out with his dad. It got pretty explosive between them and the four really hadn't smoothed things over by the time the show wrapped.

"The relationship with Jen and Larry is definitely not what it used to be in the past years, but it's definitely not, I would not say it's anywhere close to how we left the reunion," Maci told TooFab.

"It's cordial in a genuine way, it's not a fake, 'Hey, good to see you, oh my god I hate you.' It's a genuine, we can have small talk, I feel like we're all comfortable with where it's at right now," she continued. "It's not forced, it's not bullcrap, but it's still ... it's pleasant."

"I'm not like, 'Oh my god, I have to see them.' It's better than what it was," she concluded. "I feel like it's in a good place, I feel like it's a comfortable space and we're all good with where it's at right now."