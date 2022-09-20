Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Footage From Birthday Celebration with Will Smith & Kids

Getty

"I'm just grateful. Just deeply grateful."

It looks like Jada Pinkett Smith had a very special birthday as she celebrated turning 51 with her family and close friends.

Over the weekend, the actress posted a sweet video from her birthday celebration, sharing footage from the gathering in which a group of her loved ones -- including her husband, Will Smith, and their children, Jaden, 24, and Willow, 21 -- sang her "Happy Birthday."

After everyone finished the song, Will, 53, told his wife to "make a wish" before blowing out her birthday cake candles. Jada -- who was wearing red pants, shirt, and a sweater paired with purple Ugg boots and a black beanie -- then blew out the candles on her pink, white, and gold birthday cake.

The "Red Table Talk" host then addressed the party, saying, "I'm just grateful. Just deeply grateful."

"The end," Will added jokingly, before then telling the group, "She's grateful. Highest virtue."

As shown in the video, the party appeared to have taken place outdoors, with the celebration featuring a beautiful dessert display, complete with cakes, cookies, and other sweet treats.

Jada captioned the clip, which she had shared on Instagram,"✨I'm so grateful for all the birthday love yesterday✨ Thank you 🥰🙏🏽🥰."

Many of the "Girls Trip" star's friends and family took to the comments section of her post to send their birthday wishes.

"Lovely," Debbie Allen wrote, while model Lili Estefan added, "Happy Birthday my beautiful Jada!!!!!!!! Love uuuuu ALWAYS cheers 🥂 to many more blessings to come your way ❤️🙌."

Fitness influencer Senada Greca also chimed in writing, "Happy birthday Jada! Wishing you only the very best today and always. ❤️."