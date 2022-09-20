Jon Hamm Has a Message for Erika Jayne, Addresses THOSE Commando Rumors

Getty

The Mad Men star talks to Howard Stern about Tom Cruise, Real Housewives and the internet's obsession with his crotch

Jon Hamm may be a high brow actor but when it comes to his viewing tastes ... well let's just say he likes a strong dose of reality.

The "Mad Men" star put himself under Howard Stern's microscope for the shock jock's SiriusXM show, where he talked about everything from Real Housewives franchises to the internet's obsession with his undergarment preferences.

During the conversation, Stern, of course, couldn't help but ask the actor, "Did they tell you on Mad Men you must wear underwear? That your penis is so large that it is in fact interfering with the performance."

"I have worn underwear every single day of my life," Hamm insisted. "Who doesn't wear underwear?"

He then went on to detail his preferences, "I love a comfy boxer brief … I like a breathable cotton."

In the same interview, Hamm discussed not only his taste in undergarments but television as well.

"For decades, I thought it was the low-hanging fruit," he said of the Real Housewives franchise, "the low, lowest common denominator."

"I would see them out in the wild and you'd just see this pack of cameras and lights and just like, 'What kind of existence is this?'" he recalled.

Stern then admitted he also watches -- and has been keeping up with the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

"Yes. I watch that one. 'Cause that one's on now. But the one that got me started, the first hit of the pipe ... New Jersey. Started in Jersey. Then we went across the river to New York. And then we got on a plane and flew across the country and landed in Beverly Hills," Hamm explained.

Stern then asked Hamm if legally embattled Erika Jayne should give back her earrings -- a major part of the drama this season (which you can read more about in the link the below).

"Yes," Hamm said emphatically. "She should. The circular argument that there, she doesn't, is not responsible."

"You just want to shake her and go, 'Honey, they were never yours. Give them back,'" he continued. "And then I can't quite get, are they, are they $750,000 earrings or is it $750,000 per earring?"

The "Baby Driver" actor also shared a hilarious Tom Cruise anecdote and how he got a role in "Top Gun: Maverick" -- watch the video below:

Hamm is currently promoting his new movie "Confess, Fletch." The film is adapted from Gregory Mcdonald's 1976 novel.