Khloe Feels 'Bamboozled' by Tristan to Get Pregnant Before Paternity Scandal Broke in Kardashians Premiere

A new season of "The Kardashians" kicked off on Hulu with the birth of Khloe Kardashian's second child front and center, along with all of the messy scandal involving Tristan Thompson.

The premiere stepped back to when she first found out that Tristan had fathered a child with another woman, tarnishing the birth of their second child together much as he had the first. That's why her first instinct was to keep it within the family as long as possible.

"Obviously, it's just really private and I just don't want this to get out right now," she explained in a confessional. "I want to protect my mental well-being as well as the surrogate's."

She said she couldn't handle the idea of hearing "what a dumb f--- I am" and "what an idiot I am" for months and months while also trying to prepare for the birth of her child.

Baby sister Kylie Jenner certainly didn't mince her words about what Tristan did, saying she's "really disappointed" and that "it's really f---ed up that he knew he had another baby on the way with somebody else." She declared his actions "really unforgivable in my book."

Kendall echoed the sentiment while the family was gathered together to support Khloe after she found out. "You were encouraging Khloe to go forward with this, while you knew that that was also happening? It's almost like he wanted to trap her," she said.

In a confessional later, Kris was crushed for her daughter, lamenting that "the joy was kind of sucked out of it again." Khloe has had two children with Tristan and a cheating scandal overshadowed each one.

Khloe clarified on the show that she and Tristan did the embryo transfer with their surrogate in late November. It was the first week of December that she found out Tristan had fathered a child with another woman.

Maralee Nichols filed a paternity suit against Tristan in December, with him initially disputing paternity. After DNA tests confirmed that the baby was his, he owned up to and apologized publicly to Khloe.

While that was the first Khloe knew about his infidelity, Tristan had apparently known for more than a few months by this point, making it even more difficult to process that he still moved forward with this second pregnancy with Khloe.

"I was being encouraged to do it by a certain date," Khloe said. "In hindsight, he always knew when the other baby was being born, and especially getting the paperwork in that we saw. He found out July 2, so he did know."

That's why she said she wanted to make it very clear that while Tristan may have known the depths of what he was doing, she had no idea.

"It's just so close, I wouldn't want anyone to think I did this after the fact," said Khloe. "Why would I wanna have a baby with someone who's having a baby with somebody else?"

In fact, she said she felt "bamboozled" by Tristan, with him pushing her to move forward with their second pregnancy fully knowing that she would eventually find out about his latest infidelity resulting in another woman also being pregnant with his child.

And yet, she said that his attitude was nothing but excitement about their upcoming baby via surrogate. She told Malika Haqq that he kept asking her questions, "I just won't answer him."

As the episode progressed and they moved closer to the due date, Khloe leaned on her family for support, almost ghosting Tristan from the process entirely. "Obviously I'm going through this pregnancy without my partner, but I don't feel lonely," she explained. "I know I have the best family in the world."

Kim told her sister that she should allow Tristan in the delivery room, as he was wanting. She urged Khloe to do it for the baby, just like she did when True was born. Khloe's response was just that "this is the strangest, most f---ed up situation."

We never did find out if he was there or not, but she stood by her stance that she would work to keep him in his children's lives, despite everything. After the baby was born, there was a shot of the new parents together with their child.

"Tristan wants to be here, so I just figured why not? Let him come," Khloe shared. "I'll never get this moment back."

While she is determined to find a way to co-parent with Tristan, she also declared that she considers this a new beginning of sorts for her. "Now that my son is here, I get to move on," she said. "I get to move on and I get to enjoy. It's almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma."