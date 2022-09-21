Lil Nas X Pranks Lizzo, Olivia Rodrigo and Other Famous Friends With Uncanny Wax Figure

Instagram

Lil Nas X had some fun with the unveiling of his wax figure at Madame Tussauds museum in Hollywood this week.

The "Montero" singer took to his social media platforms to share a video of himself pranking his famous friends by having his wax figure FaceTime them and capturing their reactions. The figure itself is a recreation of his infamous 2021 Met Gala look, which featured gold Versace body armor and hammered out six-pack abs.

me facetiming friends as my wax figure lmao pic.twitter.com/e8y7aHsJbP — SAFFA (@LilNasX) September 20, 2022 @LilNasX

His victims included Olivia Rodrigo, who answered the video call from her car.

"Oh my god, hi!" the "Drivers License" artist exclaimed before becoming visibly confused by who -- or what -- showed up on the other end.

"I'm sorry, I'm sorry, it's a wax figure! He looks so real, right?" Lil Nas X laughed to break the ice to which Rodrigo replied, "Oh my god! I was like, 'Is he frozen?'"

Though he was able to fool many others, Troye Sivan was able to nip the prank in the bud when he asked "Is that a wax figure?" after his doppleganger was unresponsive for a few seconds.

"You did not know this wasn't me!" the "Industry Baby" rapper retorted.

-Recent Emmy Awardwinner Lizzo burst out in laughter after her friend revealed that the call was a prank. "I f—ing though it was you. I was like, 'Why are you in your Met Gala outfit?'" she exclaimed.

Other stars included Steve Lacy, Addison Rae, Rico Nasty and beauty influencer James Charles, who clocked the prank from the get go. When Lil Nas X asked the YouTuber how he could tell the difference, he screamed "The Madame Tussauds logo is right there!"

The singer showed how much he loved his new figure while revealing the newest addition to the iconic Hollywood museum earlier that day. Lil Nas X shared a video of himself posing next to it on social media, giving himself a kiss on the lips in the process.