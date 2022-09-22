Kardashians Brutal House of the Dragon Mashup in Late Late Sketch with Kim, Kris and Kylie

CBS

It's the first reality show set in George R.R. Martin's fantasy world first explored on television in HBO's massive "Game of Thrones" series.

Everyone's a platinum blonde in this hilarious new parody for James Corden's "Late Late Show" combining Hulu's "The Kardashians" and HBO's "House of the Dragon" to come up with "The Targashians."

Kim Kardashian took center stage in a role that certainly appears inspired by Matt Smith's Daemon Targaryen opposite Corden as King Keith (because K names, of course). The name is ridiculous and the cattiness even more so.

While there were plenty of great moments throughout the sketch, our favorite is probably when Kim tried to make nice with her brother by offering him a smoothie, which he immediately suspected was poison.

After he had a guard test and said guard dropped dead immediately, he immediately cried for "Mom!" and ran off. Cue Kris Jenner, talking about her "sensitive boy."

It was also the parodies of the real-life Kardshians we were loving with Kim standing for five to six days for a big cover shoot, while touting all of her professional achievements.

"I run the armored shapewear line, the grayscale cosmetics company, dungeon reform, what else am I forgetting? Oh, body butter," she says in one of several tongue-in-cheek Westerosi confessionals.

We won't say too much about how Kylie Jenner ties into this whole thing, but let's just say that there are no happy endings in the world of "Game of Thrones" or "House of the Dragon," even if Keith and Kim think they can set aside their differences and share the Iron Throne.