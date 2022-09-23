Jordyn Woods Poses Totally Nude as She Recreates 'Birth of Venus' on 25th Birthday

Getty

"Over the past decade of my life I've endured and dealt with a lot mentally and privately," she captioned the photos.

Jordyn Woods is celebrating a quarter century in style!

The model took to Instagram on her 25th birthday to share a steamy set of photos of herself inspired by the iconic "Birth of Venus" paining.

In the photos, Woods rocks nothing but a pair of earrings and matching diamond necklace, preserving her modesty with her hands as she stands inside a giant shell, wind in her hair. She also included a slide showing the original Botticelli painting.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"For some reason turning 25 feels different that any other birthday I've had. Over the past decade of my life I've endured and dealt with a lot mentally and privately," she captioned the photo. "I've taken the time to put in the work, to learn, grow, and heal. With that being said, this chapter of my life that's coming is going to be the best one!"

Staying true to her narrative of growing and healing, Woods also explained why she chose to recreate this specific painting. "My inspiration for this shoot is the birth of Venus because It practically embodies the rebirth of civilization and a new hope" she concluded.

Many of her family members and celebrity friends took to the comments to send birthday wishes to the model. Her mother Elizabeth Woods wrote, "Epic and beautiful!!!" accompanied by a series of red hearts.

"Happy bday gorgina," Kiana Lede gushed, while Lil Wayne's daughter Reginae Carter wrote, "Happy Birthday baby." Added Sheree Zampino: "Happy Birthday Jordy Wordy!!!!!! I love you!" -- as Gabrielle Union gave the post a "like."

Woods later shared a photo recreating the Mona Lisa:

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Jordyn got a jump on the birthday celebrations earlier this week, getting all decked out for a glam evening celebrating her collaboration with SHEIN.

Sharing photos from the soiree, she wrote, "Birthday week started strong 💎 if you showed up for me, I love you!"

"25 is a bittersweet age," she told E! earlier this week. "I'm very lucky and blessed to make it here, but I'm officially not the youngest person in the room. My little sister has me beat. I can rent a car now, not that it really matters. It's cool though."