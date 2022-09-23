Lamar Odom Says It's 'Hard' For Him to Watch Ex Khloe Kardashian Be 'Sad' After Watching Kardashians Premiere

Getty / Hulu / YouTube

"That was probably a hard time for her. I just want her to be happy. That's it."

Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband Lamar Odom says watching Hulu's "The Kardashians" has become a "guilty pleasure" of his, however, he says it's difficult for him to see his ex-wife in pain.

In an interview with E! News, the former NBA star revealed that he tuned into the Season 2 premiere of the reality series, which chronicled the birth of Khloe's second child along with all of the messy paternity scandal involving Tristan Thompson.

"It was hard for me to watch that," Lamar, 42, explained. "It's always going to be hard for me to watch someone I love so much sad like that."

The reality star shared that he just wants Khloe, 38, to "find happiness" ... "however she has to find that."

“She was crying on the show and everybody was questioning her and s--- like that," Lamar added. "That was probably a hard time for her. I just want her to be happy. That's it."

The "Celebrity Big Brother" alum's 24-year-old daughter Destiny Odom, who participated in the E! News interview alongside her dad, shared similar sentiments, saying, "I just want [Khloe] to be happy and healthy."

Lamar and Khloe were married for four years before the latter filed for divorce in 2013. The former couple's divorce was finalized in 2016.

Thursday's premiere of "The Kardashians" stepped back to when Khloe first found out that Tristan, 31, had fathered a child with another woman. The paternity scandal -- and Tristan cheating on Khloe ... again -- were documented on the Season 1 finale, with Kim Kardashian being the first to relay the shocking news to Khloe that Tristan was expecting a child with Maralee Nichols.

However, in the Season 2 premiere, which featured more footage from Khloe and Kim's phone call, Khloe shared she had already learned her surrogate was pregnant with her and Tristan's second child at the time. She revealed she and Tristan did the embryo transfer with their surrogate in late November, while it was the first week of December that she found out Tristan had fathered a child with Maralee, who had filed a paternity suit against Tristan in December, with him initially disputing paternity. After DNA tests confirmed that the baby was his, he owned up to and apologized publicly to Khloe.

While that was the first Khloe knew about his infidelity, Tristan had apparently known for more than a few months by this point, making it even more difficult to process that he still moved forward with this second pregnancy with Khloe.

"I was being encouraged to do it by a certain date," Khloe said. "In hindsight, he always knew when the other baby was being born, and especially getting the paperwork in that we saw. He found out July 2, so he did know."

As the episode progressed and they moved closer to the due date, Khloe leaned on her family for support, almost ghosting Tristan from the process entirely. "Obviously I'm going through this pregnancy without my partner, but I don't feel lonely," she explained. "I know I have the best family in the world."

Khloe and Tristan welcomed their second child, a baby boy, in July. In the episode, Khloe said she is determined to find a way to co-parent with Tristan, but also declared that she considers this a new beginning of sorts for her. "Now that my son is here, I get to move on," she said. "I get to move on and I get to enjoy. It's almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma."