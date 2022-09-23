Netflix Reveals First Photo of Young Queen Charlotte from Bridgerton Prequel Series

Netflix

We also have an official title: "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story"

Queen Charlotte backstory will be explored in a "Bridgerton" prequel series -- and we've just got the first official look at India Amarteifio as the young royal.

On Friday, Netflix shared a sneak peek from this weekend's Tudum festivities, as "Bridgerton" stars Golda Rosheuvel and Adjoa Andoh (Queen Charlotte and Lady Danbury, respectively) open up about India's portrayal of Charlotte in her earlier years on the throne.

"We have this wonderful kind of tag team, where we high five each other and the baton is passed on, which I think is a real beautiful metaphor for the older and younger," says Rosheuvel in the clip. "It's really cool, I love it."

"Can I just say as a compliment to you both, there is something so particular and fabulous about your whiplash, heartfelt, witty, sharp Queen Charlotte," Andoh adds, addressing Golda. "India has absolutely grabbed all of that and made it her own and run with it. When I see India, I see Golda, I see young Charlotte become older Charlotte and it's a beautiful thing."

With that, the two then debuted the first photo of India all dolled up, rocking a crown, cloak and white dress.

Netflix

Per Netflix, the new series is centered on "Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power" and "tells the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in 'Bridgerton.'"

Tudum is a virtual, global fan event for the streamer and will feature mini panels on some of its biggest shows and upcoming films. There will be trailers, new footage and conversations with the streamer's stars all day long.