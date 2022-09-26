Dahmer Victim's Sister Blasts 'Money Hungry' Netflix Series Which Recreated Her Impact Statement

Netflix

Rita Isbell says no one involved with the show reached out to her -- and believes the streamer should give some money "to the victim's children."

The family of one of Jeffrey Dahmer's victims, Errol Lindsey, is speaking out against Ryan Murphy's new Netflix series starring Evan Peters, "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story."

The show puts the spotlight back onto one of the most notorious serial killers ever, with the streamer saying the series highlights the "underserved victims," their communities and the "institutional failures of the police that allowed one of America’s most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade."

Most of his victims were young men of color, including 19-year-old Lindsey, whose sister Rita Isbell gave a rage-fueled impact statement during Dahmer's trial which was recreated for the show. Isbell, however, said no one involved with the series ever reached out to her and was "bothered" when she saw DaShawn Barnes' (above left) portrayal during the court scene recreation.

"When I saw some of the show, it bothered me, especially when I saw myself — when I saw my name come across the screen and this lady saying verbatim exactly what I said," Isbell told Insider. "If I didn't know any better, I would've thought it was me. Her hair was like mine, she had on the same clothes. That's why it felt like reliving it all over again. It brought back all the emotions I was feeling back then."

Isbell added that she only watched the episode with her in it, saying she didn't need to watch it all because she "lived it" and knows "exactly what happened." She also told the outlet she believes Netflix should have "asked if we mind or how we felt about making it. They didn't ask me anything. They just did it." Isabell added that she's not "money hungry," but said "that's what this show is about, Netflix trying to get paid."

"It's sad that they're just making money off of this tragedy. That's just greed," she continued, adding that she could "understand it" more if "they gave some of the money to the victims' children" -- which would include her own niece Tatiana, Lindsey's daughter, who was born after he was murdered.

"The victims have children and grandchildren. If the show benefited them in some way, it wouldn't feel so harsh and careless," she told Insider, adding that the one "positive thing" to come out of the series "is that the world didn't know that my brother had any children."

"That has never been discussed to the public, but he had gotten someone pregnant before his death. Today, she's exactly 31 years old, and this happened 31 years ago," she added. "It's not about me anymore, it's about her. So when they mention my name, I'm going to always refer to her, Tatiana Banks: Errol Lindsey's daughter. And now, he even has a granddaughter, too."

Isbell's criticism comes after Eric Perry -- her alleged cousin -- made headlines for tweeting his own thread about the series last week.

"I'm not telling anyone what to watch, I know true crime media is huge rn, but if you're actually curious about the victims, my family (the Isbell's) are pissed about this show," he wrote. "It's retraumatizing over and over again, and for what? How many movies/shows/documentaries do we need?"

"Like recreating my cousin having an emotional breakdown in court in the face of the man who tortured and murdered her brother is WILD. WIIIIIILD," he wrote, adding that his family found out about the series "when everyone else did."

"So when they say they're doing this 'with respect to the victims' or 'honoring the dignity of the families,' no one contacts them," he added. "My cousins wake up every few months at this point with a bunch of calls and messages and they know there's another Dahmer show. It's cruel."