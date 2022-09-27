Dr. Dre Has Words of Advice For Rihanna Ahead Of Her Super Bowl Halftime Show

Getty

Dr. Dre is passing on a few words of wisdom to Rihanna, the next performer who will grace the NFL Super Bowl halftime stage.

While appearing on Apple Music 1, the legendary producer revealed his excitement for Rihanna's upcoming performance.

"Let me tell you something, man. I actually just got the news that Rihanna's going to do it, and I'm a super fan of Rihanna," the rapper told host Ebro Darden. "I can't wait to see what she's going to do."

"I just like her and what she does, and her get down, and how she approaches her artistry and the whole nine. It’s fantastic. She has the opportunity to really blow us away. I know we set the bar extremely high," he added.

Dre -- who performed alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar at last year’s halftime show -- shared that a successful show will have the "right people" involved in the project.

"Put the right people around you, and have fun," he advised the "Umbrella" singer. "That's basically what it is, making sure you have the right creative people around you. She might want to look into some of the people that we used to do our show."

The legendary producer admitted he was "extremely nervous" heading into the performance.

"I don't know if I've ever been that nervous before," Dre said. "Not only that, I don't know if I’ve ever looked more forward to a Monday morning. So it's the preparation and making sure you have the right people around you."

He continued, "All of these people came through for me, and everybody was extremely enthusiastic about the show. We had a good time, although it's a lot of things and a lot of people you have to depend on. You're talking about at least 3,000 people that you have to depend on to get this show right for 13 minutes."