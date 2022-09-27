Meghan Trainor Says Nurses Suggested Her Antidepressants Contributed to Why Son Was in NICU

Instagram

"It was really f---ed up."

Meghan Trainor is opening up about how she was treated by nurses during her son's birth.

In a recent interview with Romper, the singer -- who shares 16-month-old son Riley with husband Daryl Sabara -- shared that she and Riley faced some challenges after his birth, noting that her son had to be admitted into the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) as he was having issues with waking up to feed.

And according to Trainor, 28, NICU nurses alluded that not only was she to blame, but they suggested the problem was Trainor's antidepressants.

"They kept asking me if I was on antidepressants during the pregnancy, and I was, but on the lowest dose possible, and all my doctors said it was safe and wouldn't affect him," she recalled.

"It was really f---ed up. They had no name for what was wrong. He just wouldn't wake up," Trainor added. "They said, 'It's really up to Riley when he wants to wake up.'"

"I'd be like 'Really? Can't you just zap him and get him up?'" she said.

The Grammy winner has previously opened up about the difficult delivery of her son, who was born in February 2021.

While speaking to "TODAY Parents" in June 2021, Trainor described the birth as "terrifying," revealing the infant had "breathing issues." Riley was breech and was delivered via C-section.

"It was one of those horror stories where he didn't cry," Trainor recalled. "He didn't make noise when he came out. I was like, 'Why isn't he crying?'"

"Then they told me he was having breathing issues," she added. "It was terrifying."

Trainor said she only got to see her son "for one second" before he was taken to the NICU and was given a feeding tube.

"That was probably the worst part," Trainor recalled. "It was definitely a rough start. But we're so lucky we got to bring him home after five days."

Also during her interview with "TODAY Parents," the "Me Too" singer spoke about how she took care of her mental health while she was pregnant, revealing that she stayed on a low dose of her antidepressant.

"I made sure it was safe and talked to my doctors," Trainor explained. "They told me, 'If you're happy, then your body will be happy and then your baby will happy.' I haven't had any postpartum depression or anything. I think the medicine definitely helped."

Meanwhile, also during her new interview with Romper, the "Bad For Me" singer revealed she and Sabara, 30, are going to start trying for baby No. 2 this upcoming fall, sharing that she ultimately wants three or four children.