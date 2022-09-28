Dwyane Wade Reacts to Instagram Video of Daughter Zaya Wade Modeling

Getty/Instagram

Dwyane Wade is one proud dad!

When the former basketball player's daughter Zaya Wade took to Instagram to show off her fashion and modeling chops on Tuesday, the 40-year-old was her biggest supporter.

The Instagram reel features the 15-year-old dressed in a floral off-shoulder pleated mini dress and sporting a half-up, half-down hairstyle. Set to Kaytranda's "Intimidated" featuring H.E.R, Zaya shared footage from a fun photo shoot on her page.

Wade took to the comments section to display his support with a series of heart-eye emojis.

Back in 2020, Zaya came out as transgender with the support of her father and her stepmother Gabrielle Union.

While taking part in a joint interview with the "Bring It On" star, Zaya explained how traditional expectations of femininity online have been detrimental to her.

"As a trans person, once I came out, there was a lot of hateful comments about how I should grow my hair out long or fit into a certain version of femininity, even though that's not true at all," she explained. "That kind of advice is just trying to break you, but don't let it."

Union shared Zaya’s sentiments and shared that she and her husband try their best to stress the value of "internal beauty."

"You can be a 'stunner' or 'classically beautiful person' but if your soul is rotten, you are not very beautiful at all," the 49-year-old said. "We try to stress character, compassion, love, acceptance and joy. That hopefully radiates from the inside out. When it comes to how she moves through the world, we try to stress there is no one way to be a woman or to be feminine."

She continued, "There are a billion ways to exist because there are billions of people and each person has the ability to decide for themselves how they want to exist in the world and how they want to move through the world."

"We talk to her about resisting anti-Blackness and not centering Eurocentric beauty ideals," Union stated.

Gabrielle's advice of not adhering to Eurocentric beauty ideals and the pressure to conform to them is something Zaya has taken to heart.

"Her telling me that not everyone in the world and in the media is going to be truthful about what you look like," she added.