Hailey Bieber Gives Relationship Timeline with Justin/Selena, Talks Threesomes & Sex Positions

Hailey Bieber is opening up about all things intimate.

In a wide-ranging interview on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast, the model dove into her relationship timeline with husband Justin Bieber (and if there was any crossover with his ex Selena Gomez), favorite sexual positions and if she and the Biebs ever engage in group sex.

First off she denied there ever being any cheating, crossover, or stealing of boyfriends when it came to her and Justin: "When him and I started like hooking up or like anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship ever at any point."

"I can say period point-blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody," Hailey said firmly. "That's the end of it."

"They were not in a relationship at that time, but of course there's a very long history there and it's not my relationship," she said of Justin's on-off romance with Selena.

She went on to say how good their relationship was and is for her husband after Selena but admitted their prior romance "has nothing to do with me."

"So, I respect that a lot," she added, "but I know that it closed a chapter and I think it was the best thing that could have happened for him to move on and be engaged and get married and like, move on with, with his life in that way."

Hailey then closed the door on anyone doubting her intentions.

"I would never want to get into a relationship with someone and be engaged to them and be getting married to them and thinking the back of my mind, 'I wonder if that was really closed for you,'" she said. "I know for a fact that the reason we were able to get back together was because it was very much completely closed and that is respectful to me."

It should be noted, after dating Selena off and on from 2011 to 2015, Justin and Hailey dated briefly that same year. He then reconnected with Selena briefly in 2017. That lasted until May 2018. Two months later, Justin proposed to Hailey and they wound up married two months after that.

Meanwhile, also in the conversation with Cooper she discussed sex with Justin.

First off she said of threesomes, "It doesn’t work for the two of us."

"We've worked very hard to be in the space that we're in now and trusting each other, and there's such a beautiful trust and bond that I don't think that's something I would be comfortable with."

She also said that the two are more of a "night sex" couple and that her favorite sexual position is "doggy style" but it really depends on what she's in the mood for.