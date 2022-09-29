Angelina Pivarnick Breaks Down After Drink Fight with Pauly D's GF on Jersey Shore (Exclusive Clip)

YouTube / Jersey Shore

It appears that Angelina Pivarnick has reached her breaking point.

If you recall, Angelina and Nikki were tossing drinks at one another -- with Angelina first throwing water directed at Vinny Guadagnino, but some got on Nikki, who then poured water on Angelina, who then tossed a glass of wine at Nikki.

The sneak peek features Pauly D, Nikki and Angelina reacting to the incident -- and Angelina goes on a rant while talking to Deena and Chris, claiming she "didn't mean to throw the water" at Nikki and didn't realize she threw wine. She then breaks down crying.

"I'm going through a f---ing divorce. I'm going through my own s---," Angelina tells Deena and Chris through tears. "I'm so hurting inside. I'm struggling."

"I'm going through a lot of f---ing stress. It's hard. I lost my significant [person]. I lost my f---ing person," she says of her ex Chris Larangeira. "I'm still going through a f---ing breakup,"

"I can't keep doing this anymore," she tearfully adds. "I can't ... I can't keep doing it. I want to go home."