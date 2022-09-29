Coolio Dead at 59 — Stars Mourn Legendary Rapper

Getty

Hollywood is mourning the passing of rapper Coolio, who died on Wednesday at the age of 59.

As first reported by TMZ, the "Gangsta's Paradise" rapper -- whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr. -- was found dead in his friend's Los Angeles home, where he was discovered in the bathroom. Per the outlet, EMTs attempted to revive Coolio with CPR for 45 minutes, before he was ultimately pronounced dead. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that no drugs or drug paraphernalia were discovered at the scene, and they don't suspect foul play. His longtime manager, Jarez, said paramedics suspect Coolio suffered cardiac arrest. Police have opened an investigation, and an autopsy will determine the official cause of his death.

His talent manager, Sheila Finegan, released a statement to TMZ, saying, "We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away Wednesday afternoon. He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly. Please have Coolio's loved ones in your thoughts and prayers."

Following the news of Coolio's death, celebrities and fellow members of the hip hop world took to social media to pay tribute to the late star, who was best known for his 1995 single "Gangsta's Paradise," which was featured on the "Dangerous Minds" soundtrack and earned Coolio a Grammy Award.

"This is sad news," tweeted rapper Ice Cube, who collaborated with Coolio in the past. "I witness first hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace @Coolio."

"My deepest condolences and prayers go out to the family of @Coolio #rip," actor Martin Lawrence wrote on Twitter, while Questlove said on Instagram, "Peaceful Journey Brother."

Rapper and "Law & Order: SVU" star Ice-T also mourned Coolio on social media, sharing that he just recently spoke to the "Fantastic Voyage" rapper.

"Holly S---!!! I was just talking to him 2 weeks ago! He was performing in Europe... This is so Fd up... ," he tweeted, adding, "Rest in Paradise Homie...... All these podcasts and press people asking me for a comment on my homies's death..... 'I can't believe it.' That's it. Smh."

"Saturday Night Live" star Kenan Thompson also reacted to Coolio's death on his Instagram Stories. Coolio created the theme song, "Aw, Here It Goes!," for Thompson's Nickelodeon sitcom "Kenan & Kel." Resharing Questlove's Instagram post, Thompson wrote, "Damn homie!!! Rest in Power!!!"

Meanwhile, "Dangerous Minds" star, Michelle Pfeiffer, mourned Coolio's passing on Instagram, sharing a clip of herself and Coolio from the "Gangsta's Paradise" music video.

"Heartbroken to hear of the passing of the gifted artist @coolio. A life cut entirely too short," she wrote. "As some of you may know I was lucky enough to work with him on Dangerous Minds in 1995. He won a Grammy for his brilliant song on the soundtrack - which I think was the reason our film saw so much success."

"I remember him being nothing but gracious," she added. "30 years later I still get chills when I hear the song. Sending love and light to his family. Rest in Power, Artis Leon Ivey Jr. ❤️."

This is sad news. I witness first hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace @Coolio https://t.co/vCeyn08Vsi — Ice Cube (@icecube) September 29, 2022 @icecube

Holly Shit!!! I was just talking to him 2 weeks ago! He was performing in Europe... This is so Fd up... https://t.co/gFWO6FDKUQ — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) September 29, 2022 @FINALLEVEL

All these podcasts and press people asking me for a comment on my homies's death..... 'I can't believe it.' That's it. Smh 💔 #Coolio — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) September 29, 2022 @FINALLEVEL

One of the nicest dudes I’ve known.

Good people. R.I.P. Coolio 🕊 🌹 🕊 pic.twitter.com/yQF9ZonbKA — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) September 29, 2022 @MCHammer

I’m freaking out I just heard my good friend Coolio passed away. — Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) September 29, 2022 @vanillaice

First CD I ever bought in my life and the most legendary Wing 10 Last Dab these eyes have ever seen RIP Coolio pic.twitter.com/Feu3wwe98S — Sean Evans (@seanseaevans) September 29, 2022 @seanseaevans

I am absolutely stunned. Coolio was a friend and one of the warmest, funniest people I’ve ever met. We spent an amazing time together making Red Water in Capetown and we loved going head to head in the kitchen. He was one of a kind. Epic,Legendary and I’ll miss him. #RIPCoolio https://t.co/ew8WBCiUy4 — Lou Diamond Phillips (@LouDPhillips) September 29, 2022 @LouDPhillips