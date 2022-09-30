Selena Gomez Calls Out 'Vile and Disgusting' Hate After Hailey Bieber Interview

TikTok

"It's incredibly ironic," she says in the live TikTok video

Selena Gomez is not here for the hate.

One day after Hailey Bieber's interview on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" Podcast on Wednesday, Selena took to TikTok Live where she addressed "vile and disgusting" behavior online.

"I think some of the things that I don't even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting, and it's not fair, and no one, ever, should be spoken to in the manner that I've seen," she told fans on Thursday.

Selena Gomez takes to TikTok Live to send a message to fans regarding hate. pic.twitter.com/i4NfvhICyt — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 30, 2022 @PopCrave

"All I have to say is, it's incredibly ironic that I would release something that is all about kind words," Selena continued, referencing her beauty product line, "because that's exactly what I want. That's it."

"If you support Rare, I cannot thank you enough, but know that you are also representing what it means. And that is — words matter. Truly matter."

"I just want all of you to know, that I hope that you understand that this is much bigger than anything else," Selena concluded. "And I'm really grateful to all of you for hearing me out. So, have a wonderful rest of your day."

Selena's TikTok followed Hailey's tell-all interview on "Call Her Daddy" where she talked about any potential crossover with Justin Bieber, favorite sex positions, and where she stands with Gomez.

In the podcast, Hailey said she and Selena had been in contact after she married Justin in 2018.