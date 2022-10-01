Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Marries Zach Davis, MTV Co-Stars Attend Wedding

Instagram

"Here's to a lifetime together."

"Teen Mom" star Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis have tied the knot!

The 29-year-old reality star and Zach, 31, said "I do" on Thursday in Pasadena, California, as revealed in social media posts shared by friends and reposted by Cheyenne.

Cheyenne stunned in a sparkly white mermaid gown, and Zach wore a white tux with black lapels, which can be seen in the shot posted by a fan account, above. As shown in other photos, the wedding party was dressed in black-and-white looks. The bridesmaids rocked black satin gowns, while the groomsmen wore black suits.

On Friday, Cheyenne reflected on the nuptials on Twitter, calling the event her "dream wedding."

She also revealed Zach sent her 50 dozen white roses ahead of the ceremony, sharing a photo of the sweet note he sent with the flowers.

"Here's to a lifetime together. I love you so much and can't wait to see you later," Zach wrote.

My parents really gave us our dream wedding 🥹 — cheyennefloyd (@itskcheyenne) September 30, 2022 @itskcheyenne

Started yesterday off with 50 dozen white roses sent from my husband 💕 it was absolutely perfect pic.twitter.com/66BGZIFOFi — cheyennefloyd (@itskcheyenne) September 30, 2022 @itskcheyenne

Meanwhile, Catelynn, Jade and Kiaya all took to Instagram to share fun group shots from the nuptials -- including a few raunchy ones -- that featured the newlyweds posing alongside their fellow "Teen Mom" stars and significant others.

"We da f---ing best 😂🤣 had sooo much fun celebrating LOVE ❤️ It was a beautiful day and I cried the whole damn time 😭 #ILoveLove #davis," Catelynn captioned her post.

"It was such an honor to be able to be there with you guys and celebrate your love. The wedding was magical. We love y'all #fromthisdavisforward #teenmomthenextchapter #teenmom," wrote Jade, while Kiaya captioned her post, "Davis wedding 💕 MTV family."

Both Catelynn and Maci also posted photos of themselves posing with their husbands Tyler Baltierra and Taylor McKinney, respectively.

"Such an amazing wedding!!! Congratulations 🎉 @cheynotshy @z.terrel" Catelynn wrote alongside her pic, above.

"what a time 🥰✨💚 #fromthisdavisforward 🥂," Maci captioned her post, also above. "cheers to the beautiful newlyweds @cheynotshy @z.terrel."

Cheyenne and Zach reconnected in 2020 after previously dating on the 2018 season of "Teen Mom." In December 2020, the pair revealed they were expecting their first child together. (Cheyenne already shares 5-year-old daughter Ryder with ex Cory Wharton.)

During Cheyenne's baby shower the following April, Zach got down on one knee and popped the question. Cheyenne revealed the news on Instagram at the time, writing, "speechless... We said Yessss! Today was perfect! I can not put it into words yet but this is a moment I will cherish forever 🤍 thank you @z.terrel I love youuuuuu!!"

The following month, the couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Ace. Cheyenne announced the arrival of the bundle of joy on Instagram.