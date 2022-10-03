Country Music Star Hardy Hospitalized After Tour Bus Flipped Over

Getty

Country music singer/songwriter Hardy has revealed his tour bus flipped over in an accident.

The AMC winner for songwriter of the year was hospitalized due to "significant injuries," the incident happened following his performance in Bristol, Tennessee on Saturday.

"Following last night's show, our tour bus was in an accident on our way home from Bristol," he began in a statement posted to Twitter.

Hardy updated fans on his condition, and revealed that there were four people aboard the bus who were also treated for "significant injuries." The 32-year-old added that the bus driver remains hospitalized.

"Our friend, and bus driver needs your prayers as he is still in the hospital," Hardy, born Michael Wilson Hardy tweeted. "His family is with him while he is being treated and we're all pulling and praying for him."

"I've been released from the hospital, but ordered by doctors to recover for the next few weeks which may cost us at a couple of shows," he continued. "My team and I will keep the fans updated on that as I rest in the coming days."

The "wait in the truck" singer concluded his statement, "Please keep our road family in your prayers and I promise to keep you updated in the days to follow. God bless our medics and local and state officials for their quick response and incredible service."

The cause of the accident and the condition of the remaining two bus passengers were not clear. Hardy was slated to perform in Arlington, Texas on Oct. 8 as part of Morgan Wallen's opening act for his "Morgan Wallen Dangerous Tour."

Whether or not the singer will make an appearance at next week’s show has not been confirmed.

In a post shared to his Instagram Story, Hardy shared a photo of him and his fiancée Caleigh Ryan who could be seen resting her head on his shoulder.