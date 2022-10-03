Lindsay Lohan Marks 'Mean Girls' Day By Announcing Netflix Christmas Movie

Getty

Lindsay Lohan is celebrating October 3rd -- aka "Mean Girls" Day -- with a special announcement.

The "Parent Trap" star took to Twitter on Monday to tease her new Christmas rom-com opposite Chord Overstreet:

It’s October 3rd. Now get ready for November 10th. (What happens on Wednesdays again??) 💕 @#FallingForChristmas pic.twitter.com/SjhRHFOov8 — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) October 3, 2022 @lindsaylohan

Titled "Falling For Christmas," the "Freaky Friday" star will take on the role of "a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress" that "gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas," according to its official description.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about her return to acting, Lohan compared acting to riding a bike.

"My whole life, acting is like riding a bicycle. It’s just in me. It’s a part of me," she explained. "Doing films, playing a character, it brings me so much joy to be able to share a story with people. To take people on that journey with me is such a blessing."

"I am having a wonderful time working with Netflix and am discussing next steps! I would love to dive deeper and play a character who's on a journey [of] self-discovery," she told the publication.