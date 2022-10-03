Minecraft YouTuber, Dream, Reveals His Face For First Time in Trending Video

YouTube

The gamer also revealed he's been "bunkered up" while people try to "leak" his face online

Dream, a Minecraft playing YouTube star with over 30-million subscribers, has finally revealed his face after three years.

The 23-year-old content creator reintroduced himself to his followers on Sunday by unveiling his true face on YouTube.

Dream’s video quickly climbed to the platform's No. 1 trending spot and has currently amassed more than 22.5 million views.

"My name is Clay, maybe you've heard of me, maybe not," the previously unseen gamer said in the video. "Maybe you clicked on this video out of pure curiosity and you don't care who I am. But now you’ve seen my face."

Clay explained he felt compelled to show his face because he was meeting his online friend George for the first time in person in addition to his desire to live a more public life and meeting up with fellow creators.

"George is going to be in the airport and I’m gonna meet him for the first time. I've known him so long. It feels like my entire life," he said in the video.

"My goal was to just start doing things. Get out. Meet creators. Say hi to my friends, finally. Just get out in the world, be an actual creator. Be a person," Dream continued.

The gamer also confessed that he's been "bunkered up" while people try to "leak" his face online, and spent a few days FaceTiming other friends and content creators to reveal his face in order to "get a little more hype as well."

He addressed what his face reveal may mean for his channel going forward, "What does this mean for me? I'm going to keep making the same content. I'm gonna make Minecraft videos. I don't plan on adding a face cam, to be honest, but I will make more IRL content as well, where I'm with my friends and we do things," the Youtube personality stated.

"This channel is living proof that anyone can do anything. Anyone can be under the mask," he later added in his reveal. "And I don't want my face reveal to take away from that fact because it's true, and it can be. And you can do it, if you want to. Dream could’ve been anyone from anywhere."