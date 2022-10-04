Selma Blair Reveals She Fainted Before Five Hour DWTS Rehearsal: 'I Pass Out a Lot'

Getty

Selma Blair is opening up about managing her multiple sclerosis symptoms while on "Dancing with the Stars."

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 50-year-old "Legally Blonde" alum and her dance partner Sasha Farber shared that Blair had once texted Farber that she had fainted before their scheduled rehearsal but was on her way.

"I'm like, 'Take the day off, just chill,'" Farber recalled. "She's like, 'Nope!'"

Though the dance partners had originally scheduled only two hours, the DWTS pro says that Selma pushed through for a five-hour rehearsal. According to Blair, one way she's able to cope with her fainting spells is with her service dog Scout.

"The thing is, I pass out a lot," she confessed. "It's part of the reason I have Scout and it doesn't mean I lose consciousness [or] it's a whole ambulance experience, it's something that I lose my vision, gravity pulls me down and I'm very disoriented and gone for a spell. He's kind of there to also catch me, you know, make the ground a little closer with his back."

"It's just something that I have to be honest with where I'm coming from but also know, like, 'Wait, I really have this.' It comes and goes," Selma continued.

While her MS diagnosis is something the actress is still navigating, Blair has refused to let it get her down.

Last month, Selma admitted she had apprehensions about hitting the dance floor for the first time though she was "excited" about joining the cast of the competitive reality show.

"I'm so happy, so invigorated by this. I'm someone that historically might have a little dread for things," Blair told E! News. "No dread!"

Instead, she called the upcoming experience a "new chapter" for her story with multiple sclerosis. She said it's about "growing my stamina and really healing," as well as "finding strength and support."

She also spoke with Us Weekly where Blair revealed how her diagnosis can affect her day-to-day life. Selma shared that sometimes she actually loses her speech "under hot lights, under sun." She said. "Like, just getting a coffee, getting out the car will be very different than if I'm in a car seat with my knees up, I can talk clear."

"There's just so many interesting things I realize and patterns that I don't think people know, even when they have friends with MS, like, how this triggers," she continued. "I'm just a little more dramatic about it."

While she may not have to deal with sunlight during her time in the studio, television lights can be notoriously hot, not to mention the rigors of training and practice.

But she feels she's at a point in her journey where she's ready to take on a physical show like "DWTS." "There's no way I could have [done it two years ago]," she told Us, saying that her balance wasn't where it needed to be and she lacked the confidence. "Now, it does seem possible," she said.