Why Kourtney Kardashian Isn't as Close With Her Sisters Anymore

Getty

Kourtney Kardashian is self-aware about her shifting relationship with her sisters.

During an appearance on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, the 43-year-old reality personality addressed the shift in her relationship with her younger sisters and acknowledged that her sister, Khloe Kardashian, seems to be closer to their sister Kim Kardashian.

Well aware that fans have picked up on the shift, Kourtney said she believes the distance began when Khloe was pregnant with her daughter True Thompson and Kim was expecting her daughter Chicago via surrogate at the same time.

"I just felt like they really bonded, like they were going through the same things," Kourtney said of her younger siblings. "And that's when I was unhappy with the show, partially because of them two kind of ganging up. It was almost everything that Khloe and I had kind of done to Kim, and then they were flipping it on me."

The change in their relationships was heavily documented in their previous reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." The Poosh founder also noted that she was undergoing therapy at the time with supercharged emotions.

In one scene, Kourtney and Kim had gotten into a physical fight over their differences.

"The daily stuff to where I had the rage inside to scratch my sister or whatever, in the fight. I probably blacked out," Kourtney said, referencing the altercation. "It was a lot. I felt like it was an intense time."

Now that Kourtney's been distancing herself a little more from her sisters, she's been enjoying the personal time.

"I think some of us more than others feel the need to distance sometimes or just do our own thing, have our own thing," she confessed. "I love to keep my little bubble and as they say, 'Protect your energy.' And I just like to be in my own little world and enter it when I choose and then slip back in."

Though Kourtney and Khloe still maintain a close relationship, the former admitted that it’s not the same as it was before.