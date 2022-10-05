Emma Caulfield Reveals She's Been Living with Multiple Sclerosis for Ten Years

Getty

The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star said that she did not disclose her diagnosis and was dealing with the effects of MS while filming "WandaVision."

Emma Caulfield is done being silent about the silent disease she's been battling since 2010, revealing in a new interview with Vanity Fair that she has multiple sclerosis.

The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "WandaVision" star further revealed that she'd been dealing with symptoms from the disease while filming the groundbreaking Marvel Studios series, but didn't disclose them because she "didn't want to give anyone the opportunity to not hire me."

She described the first symptom that sent her to the doctor, detailing, "I woke up one morning and the left side of my face felt like there were a million ants crawling on it."

She described it as the feeling when a part of your body has fallen asleep and it's starting to wake up again. After that sensation faded, she said that side of her face felt not numb, but "extremely dull."

After tests, Caulfield's doctor told rather directly that she had MS. "It was like an out-of-body experience," she said. "I'm like, 'No, that's not possible.' I'm like, 'What are you talking about?'"

Caulfield said that she chose to keep her diagnosis quiet while working because there are already too many reasons for a casting director to not hire someone, and she wasn't looking to give them another one. "I knew in my bones that if you talk about this, you're just going to stop working. That's it," she said.

The actress, who portrayed Dotty/Sarah Proctor on "WandaVision" has signed to reprise the role in the upcoming spinoff series, "Agatha: Coven of Chaos." This time, though, she said she's made anyone "that needs to be notified" aware.

For now, though, she says she feels okay. "Truthfully, my attitude is not crumbling under the fear of 'what if' or 'what can,' or 'what has' for other people. I just have to keep going."