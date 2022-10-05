Khloe Kardashian Slams 'Weird' Fan Photoshop Claims: 'Where's The Receipts?'

Getty

Khloe Kardashian is setting the record straight on her latest Photoshop accusations.

The 38-year-old reality star took to Twitter to put retouching claims to rest after a badly-edited photo of herself wearing a skin tight black Balenciaga body suit began circulating on social media (left).

In the picture, Kardashian's shown at Paris Fashion Week, posing with one leg on a chair and her arms propped against a fireplace. The Good American founder's waist appeared to be dramatically altered in the image, making it seem disproportionate to the rest of her body. Fans began to speculate the "Kardashians" star had manipulated her curves after the image popped up on Twitter.

"I never even posted this photo. Maybe my glam did but I didn't," Kardashian responded after fans were asking where it came from. "Also I mean… The bent lines in the back lol please 🤣."

"Wait not sayin my glam did that either in just saying I didn't post this photo on my page. Where's the receipts that I did lol people are so weird," she explained.

The original photo (right) was actually shared by Khloe's makeup artist, Ash Holm, before someone went and altered it and it went viral.

"‼️‼️‼️ I mean why must someone always make up something lol anyways I just want a croissant," Khloe wrote after fan page @kardashiansocial explained the mix-up (above).

In April 2021, Khloe opened up about her battle with body image after an unedited, unfiltered bikini photo went viral.

"In truth, the pressure, constant ridicule and judgment my entire life to be perfect and to meet other's standards of how I should look has been too much to bear," she wrote.

The reality star then went on to detail some of the most common refrains she's heard over the years, including, "Khloe is the fat sister," "Khloe is the ugly sister," "Her dad must not be her real dad because she looks so different," "The only way she could have last that weight must have been from surgery."

"Should I go on?" she asked.

She emphasized that she wasn't seeking sympathy, and was fully aware of the life of privilege she was fortunate enough to be born into. She would rather like "to be acknowledged for being human."