Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How Travis Barker Helped Her 'Embrace' Her 'Thicker Body'

Kourtney shares how much she's gained from IVF treatments and why she's no longer "stuck on the number."

Kourtney Kardashian explained that her body has been going through some "changes" while she and Travis Barker try for a baby on the latest episode of "The Kardashians" -- but they aren't bothering her as much as they would have in the past.

While doing a photoshoot which found her rocking a blazer with simply a bra underneath, Kourtney opened up to her glam squad about her recent weight gain and how her other half helped her embrace "being curvier."

"So obviously my body's changed, but it was like all the hormones the doctors put me on," she told her team, before going into more detail in a confessional.

"Eight months of IVF treatments has definitely taken a toll on my body mentally and physically and I think it's taken a lot to get me to the place of feeling really comfortable and happy with the changes," she explained. "Everyone always comments in every photo I'm pregnant and obviously we wish that but if it's in God's plan, you know, then it is."

She told her squad that, every day, Barker "is like, 'You're perfect.'"

"If I make one complaint, he's like, 'You're perfect, you're so fine.' He's like, 'You're so fine, you've never been better' and now I'm like, I'm so into it," she continued, before saying that having a "partner who's so supportive of me and always complimenting me no matter what, it's just helped me to really embrace the changes and actually to the point where I love the changes now."

After exclaiming that she thinks her "ass is amazing" now, she said, "I'm so into my thicker body." She also said that she finds old photos of herself "when I was so skinny" so "cringey."

"When I was super skinny, it's like a time I was super anxious. Not about eating, not about staying at a certain weight, but just in toxic relationships," she explained. "I used to always say, when I'm super skinny, just know I'm not happy."

"I used to be like 95 pounds, then like 105 became my new normal weight. I'm 115," she then revealed. "I used to be stuck on the number, but you're perfect, you just need new pants."

In the end, Kourtney said she just loves "being curvier" and "just channeling that queen energy and embracing the woman that I am."